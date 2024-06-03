Ascendion Launches GenAI Studio in Chennai to Advance AI Innovation

Ascendion, an AI-powered software engineering provider, has launched its GenAI Studio in Chennai, aimed at fostering collaboration and innovation in Generative AI. This advanced studio and engineering workspace addresses the increasing demand for Generative AI, Ascendion is expanding in this field.

Thousands of Ascendion employees, known as "Ascenders," are already achieving significant business impacts with GenAI solutions. Reportedly, some achievements include deploying AI models 30% faster for a tech company, accelerating content creation by 40% for a hardware firm, and increasing go-to-market speed for a Fortune 50 bank.

The Chennai studio, part of Ascendion’s network of six major innovation hubs worldwide, builds on these successes by promoting creativity, learning, and collaboration. This new facility aims to enhance client impact and drive growth by leveraging the high-quality GenAI talent in the Chennai area.

"Enterprise leaders are excited about the future of AI, but they need to see real-world results. Our new AI studio in Chennai is filled with expert talent, hands-on technology, and inspiration, all designed to excite, provoke, and generate applied GenAI solutions that will drive the business forward and positively impact lives all over the world,” said Karthik Krishnamurthy, CEO of Ascendion. “Our new space, located in a global hub of business and technology innovation, will help us deliver what we call ‘Engineering ^AI’ as we create the future of work together with clients.”

Ascendion's GenAI initiatives, including the development of the AVA+ platform, aim to deliver significant improvements in transparency, impact, velocity, and productivity for clients, with gains exceeding 40% and offering substantial savings through AI Arbitrage. The Digital Ascender platform further boosts productivity across the software life cycle. Over 1,500 individuals have already received GenAI training through these initiatives.

"We are thrilled to now have a physical space in Chennai to connect clients with technology solutions in real-time. Our AI-powered platforms ensure transparency, velocity, quality, and productivity, freeing up capital for innovation and providing clients the flexibility to meet modern business needs. Now, at our new GenAI Studio, they can experience GenAI co-engineering as we solution together in real-time," adds Prakash Balasubramanian, Executive Vice President, Engineering Solutions at Ascendion.

