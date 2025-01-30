ASIRT Cricket Premier League Returns for 6th Edition

Event to Be Held on 1st February 2025 in Mumbai

The Association of System Integrators and Retailers in Technology (ASIRT) has announced the return of its ASIRT Cricket Premier League for its 6th edition. The event will take place on 1st February 2025 at Tiger Play Turf, Lokhandwala, Andheri, Mumbai. The tournament is known for bringing together participants for a day of cricket and camaraderie.

ASIRT Cricket Premier League: Team Bonding and Sportsmanship

The ASIRT Cricket Premier League is designed to foster bonding and sportsmanship among participants. CEOs of ASIRT member companies will participate in the tournament, supported by their families, colleagues, and spectators. The event emphasizes teamwork and collaboration within the industry.

Tournament Highlights:

• 8 Teams of ASIRT member CEOs showcasing their skills in the competition in a friendly spirit.

• Variety of different food items and lively interactions throughout the day.

• An opportunity for families and colleagues to connect and cheer together.

Title Sponsor:

• Lenovo Bluecom

Sponsors:

• 6’s Sponsor: Absolute Networks

• Best Batsman Award Sponsor: Synology (Data Skill Systems)

• Wickets Sponsor: Enjay IT Solutions

• Toss Ka Boss Sponsor: Sound Solutions

• Power Over Sponsor: AMD India

• Trophies Sponsor: CyberCorp

• 4’s Sponsor: eCaps Computers India

• Merchandise Sponsor: Vigi by TP-Link

Participating Teams:

• AxisY Spartans

• Bluecom Brutes

• Digicom Sec Blazers

• Infobahn Platinums

• ITCG Game Changers

• Pal Indians

• MDR Avengers

• Miracle Strikers

Lenovo Bluecom ACPL6 is expected to be a part of the event. This tournament will be held on Saturday, 1 February 2025, at Tiger Play Turf. Organizers expect this to be a fruitful event for all the participants.

