ASIRT Elects its New Representatives in an AGM

The Association of System Integrators and Retailers in Technology (ASIRT), an Indian IT Association, successfully concluded its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Elections for new board members on September 25th, 2024, at Hotel Parle International, Vile Parle (East), Mumbai.

ASIRT’s secretary, Avinash Bankeraika, welcomed the general body and presented the Minutes of the Meeting of the 11th AGM, which was approved unanimously.

The outgoing Chairman, Nilesh Kadakia, presided over the meeting. In his address, Kadakia reflected on the association’s progress and highlighted its role in strengthening the IT sector.

Bharat Chheda, ASIRT’s President, emphasised the growing collaboration among members and an increase in membership, underlining the association’s rising influence. He also discussed key initiatives undertaken throughout the year, affirming ASIRT’s commitment to its members.

Treasurer Jayesh Sompura presented a solid financial outlook, illustrating the association’s robust fiscal health and continued growth.

The election process, overseen by veteran Manish Kamdar, was smooth, with all candidates elected unopposed.

Members and New Board

The newly elected members are –

Avinash Bankeraika

Chetan Shah

Jignesh Kanubhai Joshi

Kaustubh Kulkarni

Pranav Badheka

All outgoing members were acknowledged for their contributions.

The newly constituted board now includes –

Kaustubh Kulkarni - Chairman

Bharat Chheda - President

Avinash Bankeraika - Secretary

Kartik Kaji - Treasurer

Chetan Shah

Kshitij Kotak

Tushar Parekh

Jignesh Joshi

Pranav Badheka

Jayesh Sompura (Co-opted)

Rohan Shah (Co-opted)

The incoming board is poised to foster growth and collaboration. The meeting ended with a Vote of Thanks.

Chairman Kaustubh Kulkarni expresses enthusiasm for the year ahead, stating, “Our collective expertise will drive ASIRT’s mission forward, ensuring more collaborations and enhanced opportunities for all members.”

As the association looks to the future, its dedication to innovation, growth and collaboration remains as strong as ever.

Regular elections and meeting are good for the health and growth of an association in the IT industry, as it helps the members connect and move forward together.

