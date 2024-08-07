ASIRT Holds Flagship Event Synergy Biz Conclave 2024

The Association of System Integrators and Retailers in Technology (ASIRT) has successfully hosted its flagship event, the Lenovo-Bluecom Synergy Biz Conclave 2024.

The conclave, held from August 2nd to 3rd 2024, at the scenic Treat Resort and Spa in Gholvad, Maharashtra, saw a distinguished gathering of over 140 member CEOs, industry leaders, technology experts and media houses.

The event commenced with a ceremonial lamp lighting, marking the beginning of a day filled with insightful discussions and knowledge sharing, ensuring all attendees were left with a wealth of new information.

Lenovo-Bluecom was the Title Sponsor, while Synology-Data Skill was the Platinum Sponsors. ITCG Technologies, Enjay IT, Tally-Neotech, Indio Networks and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the Gold Sponsors, with Proteus and Rincon joining as member sponsors. The event also received support from 10 leading trade media houses. The ASIRT members, sponsors, media and FAIITA, through its president, Devesh Rastogi, played a significant role in the summit’s success.

Synergy started in 2021. After that the way the ASIRT members are working and are able to come together on this platform, it shows that it’s a win win situation for all the members. We want to see that the SIs not only from Bombay but across India will be benefited by the technological advancements that we bring to the SI community.

“In terms of the new technologies like Cloud and AI, we bring forward the people associated with these new techs, so that the SIs get befitted from them. Through the Synergy platform, the SIs work as collaborators rather than competitors. We see that on this platform, members come together, work together, grow together and have fun together.”--Nilesh Kadakia, Chairman, ASIRT

“The Synergy event strengthens ASIRT’s position as a leading voice in the technology ecosystem and shows how the Synergy Biz Conclave 2024 underscores ASIRT’s pivotal role as a catalyst for innovation and growth in the Indian IT industry, a fact that all ASIRT members can be proud of.”----Bharat Chheda, President, ASIRT

“Synology is present across India, but Mumbai is our core of operations. We are only going through our partners to sell our solutions to the end users. We are not targeting the end consumers directly. We have some small models for consumers and bigger models for enterprises. Mumbai has one of the largest film industries in the world. We have visited some film studios. They have a requirement of large storage, as film making generates a large volume of data. This data becomes more and more voluminous with time. So to find a cost effective and secure way to store this data is essential to the film industry. We are already working with TV channels, broadcasting and studios. Hence, the community of SIs is very important to us.”--Russell Chen, South Asia Sales Manager, International Business Department, Synology

“We are a Make in India company. We have a factory at Pune. We have all the devices there. We are already listed in GeM, here all our verification is done. Only Make in India companies can sell on GeM. We are doing R7D in India. We take feedback from our clients in India and based on that we improve our solutions regularly. Our first priority is the Indian market. But we are also exporting to other countries. We are actually present in 45+ countries. We see that in other similar brands as ours, you don’t get all the features in a single product. So you have to buy different products to get different sets of features. We give a complete solution, not just a product. These solutions turn out to be very economical for the MSMEs. This event connects us to the SIs, who are critical in installing these solutions.”--Abhishek Verma, Marketing Manager, Indio Networks

“Servers are very important in IT infrastructure. Our market share is in double digit only. However, when we talk about the reliability of servers, independent studies suggest that our servers are the most reliable, with minimum downtime. We are present in many important organisations, including space. We also get very positive feedback about our post sales services and maintenance operations. Our internal surveys with the partners also suggest that our severs give a high quality performance. We give the assurance of quality service by our partners and we support the partners in delivering this promise.”--Deepak Pandey, Sales Head (SMB), Western India, Lenovo India

The summit served as a platform for industry leaders to exchange ideas, forge new partnerships, and delve into the latest IT landscape trends. Engaging discussions and informative presentations offered valuable insights into innovative strategies and transformative technologies.

