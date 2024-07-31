ASIRT Holds 119th TECHDAY a Monthly Gathering

The Association of System Integrators and Retailers in Technology (ASIRT) successfully conducted its 119th TECHDAY. This monthly gathering serves as a beacon for knowledge exchange, industry insights and motivational discourse among ASIRT’s members.

The event commenced with a warm welcome from Harshad Thakkar, who set the stage with his opening address. Bharat Chheda, President of ASIRT, continued the momentum with a comprehensive update on the association’s dynamic activities and forward-thinking initiatives.

ASIRT is industry-leading Platinum Sponsors at the forefront of technological advancement viz., CP Plus and NPAV.

These partnerships reflect ASIRT’s commitment to bringing the best of technology and expertise to its members, ensuring they stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry.

Manish Chikte of CP PLUS unveiled cutting-edge surveillance technologies, while Sumit Kela of NPAV delved into the pivotal theme of ‘Modern Cybersecurity for Modern Threats.

Celebrating New Members: A special segment was dedicated to introducing the newest members of ASIRT, weaving them into the fabric of the association’s vibrant community.

Briefing on the upcoming event, ASIRT Synergy Biz Conclave 2024 – Nilesh Kadakia, ASIRT Chairman, briefed the attendees on the upcoming Lenono-Bluecom sponsored ASIRT Synergy Biz Conclave 2024, slated for August 2nd and 3rd at The Treat Resort, Gholvad, Maharashtra.

Inspirational Evolve Session with Chetan Shah: Chetan Shah, ASIRT Founding Member and a paragon of perseverance, delivered the ‘Evolve Session.’ His narrative of triumph over adversity, including his battle with a brain tumor and heart surgery, coupled with his passion for cycling, resonated deeply with the audience, imparting lessons in leadership and personal tenacity.

The TECHDAY culminated in a convivial networking dinner, fostering a relaxed atmosphere for members to forge meaningful connections and collaborative partnerships.

