ASIRT Hosts 118th TECHDAY

The Association of System Integrators and Retailers in Technology (ASIRT) successfully conducted its 118th TECHDAY on June 20, 2024, at Hotel Parle International, Vile Parle East, Mumbai. This monthly event is a vital platform for knowledge exchange and industry updates for ASIRT members.

Event Highlights

ASIRT Updates: Bharat Chheda, President of ASIRT, provided an update on the association’s activities.

New Members: Jayesh Sompura, Head of the Membership Committee, introduced the recently inducted members of ASIRT, each of whom presented their businesses to the audience.

Synergy Biz Conclave Announcement: Nilesh Kadakia, Chairman of ASIRT, unveiled details about the upcoming Synergy Biz Conclave, ASIRT’s annual overnight event. Scheduled for August 2-3, 2024, this event will bring together technology companies and ASIRT members to explore collaboration opportunities.

Silver Sponsor - Kingston: Kingston, the Silver Sponsor for TECHDAY #118, showcased remarkable developments in memory storage solutions. Mr. Tejeshwar Singh and Ramana Reddy presented their leading products across consumer, enterprise, and industrial solutions.

Corporate Member Sponsor - Shiviom Cloud: A New Software Powerhouse Shiviom Cloud, a Corporate Member of ASIRT, introduced itself as a new SaaS distributor. Akshay Thakkar and Snehal Parulekar highlighted their business model, emphasizing their role as a bridge between cutting-edge software developers and diverse end-users across Indian industries.

Evolve Speaker Session - Mastering Business Decisions: The Evolve Speaker Session featured Mr. Nandak Pandya, who delved into “Making Business Decisions.” His session covered practical strategies for -

Enhancing decision-making capabilities

Navigating uncertainty in the business environment

Maximizing profits through informed choices

Gaining valuable expert insights

The programme concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Chairman Nilesh Kadakia.

