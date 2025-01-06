ASIRT Hosts 124th TechDay Event in Mumbai

The Association of System Integrators and Retailers in Technology (ASIRT) conducted its 124th TechDay on December 20, 2024, at Hotel Parle International, Mumbai. The event provided insights, industry updates, and collaborative opportunities for IT ecosystem members.
Key Highlights of TechDay #124
Opening Session
The event commenced at 4 PM with ASIRT President Bharat Chheda setting the stage by presenting the association’s key initiatives. He spotlighted the flagship Synergy Biz Conclave and TechDay, along with the active participation of eight Consortiums fostering collaboration. The camaraderie of the ASIRT Premier Cricket League (APCL) Season 6 was also emphasized, showcasing the association’s dedication to building a vibrant and united community for its members.
Sponsor Presentations
Platinum Sponsor: TP-Link Wireless Networking
Representatives Mohit Maheshpuria, Rahul Kushte, and Sanjay Shinde introduced TP-Link's range of wireless networking solutions.
Silver Sponsor: RP Tech with OpenText Cybersecurity Solutions
Rinkesh Arora from RP Tech and Ram Tripathi from OpenText presented Carbonite and Webroot cybersecurity tools, emphasizing their benefits for business cybersecurity.
Platinum Sponsor: NPAV Cybersecurity
Sumeet Kela from NPAV discussed the company’s Make-in-India cybersecurity solutions and certifications.
Panel Discussion: Synergies for Sales and Profit Growth
A panel discussion brought together system integrators, independent software vendors, and distributors to explore strategies for enhancing sales and profitability. Key topics included:
- Establishing effective communication between distributors and system integrators.
- Utilizing shared resources to achieve growth.
- Enhancing transparency in operations to build trust.
- Developing innovative sales strategies for local markets.
Networking and Closing
The event concluded with a networking dinner, offering attendees opportunities to exchange ideas and explore future collaborations.
ASIRT’s Role in the IT Ecosystem
The 124th TechDay reaffirmed ASIRT's dedication to supporting system integrators and retailers. The association continues to drive collaboration and innovation within the IT industry through regular initiatives.
