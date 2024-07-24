ASIRT organizes Synergy Biz Conclave 2024

The Association of System Integrators and Retailers in Technology (ASIRT) will host the Synergy Biz Conclave 2024 on August 2nd and 3rd at Treat Resort in Gholvad, Maharashtra. The event is set to provide IT Channel company CEOs with valuable insights and networking opportunities.

Advertisment

The Synergy Biz Conclave 2024, now in its third edition, aims to equip IT Channel leaders with knowledge and connections to drive business growth. Attendees will engage in presentations and technology showcases, focusing on:

- Exposure to the latest advancements and market disruptions in the IT landscape

- Practical business growth strategies to optimize operations and generate new revenue streams

- Building strategic partnerships with industry leaders, potential partners, and technology providers

The event's sponsors include Lenovo-Bluecom, Synology, ITCG, Enjay IT, and Tally-Neotech, reflecting a collaborative environment for knowledge sharing and mutual benefit.

Advertisment

The conclave's residential format will allow for extended networking opportunities beyond traditional business hours, fostering deeper connections.

ASIRT's Synergy Biz Conclave 2024 continues its tradition of empowering the IT Channel community, driving innovation, and supporting business growth in the digital age.

Advertisment

Read more from Bharti Trehan..

Read about IT Associations..

Read IT Product News here..