ASUS expands PC accessories line-up to build a connected ecosystem in India

ASUS has stepped into India’s PC peripherals market with its first locally available range of accessories. The line-up, aimed at professionals, creators, gamers and everyday users, includes high-speed storage, advanced charging solutions and versatile connectivity hubs, all designed to integrate seamlessly with ASUS devices.

Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India, said, “With this launch, we are introducing high-performance RAM and SSDs by our subsidiary JoGeek, along with precision-engineered cables, to the Indian market for the first time, further strengthening our premium PC peripherals portfolio. Each product is meticulously designed to uphold ASUS’ benchmark of performance, reliability, and ease of use. This expansion goes beyond complementing our laptops and PCs, it’s about creating a seamless ASUS experience that empowers users to work, play, and create without limits.”

JoGeek RAM and SSD solutions

Under its subsidiary brand JoGeek, ASUS brings high-performance memory and storage options to India. The PCIe M.2 2280 Gen4 SSDs, offered in 512GB and 1TB capacities, deliver read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s and write speeds up to 5,900 MB/s — up to twice the speed of mainstream drives. These SSDs are backed by a 5-year warranty.

JoGeek RAM options include 8GB DDR4 3200MT/s and 16GB DDR5 5600MT/s modules, both tested by ASUS R&D for full compatibility with ASUS notebooks. The memory modules come with a 10-year warranty, underscoring durability and long-term performance.

ASUS 100W 3-Port GaN Charger

The compact ASUS 100W 3-Port GaN Charger (AC100-02) supports PD 3.0, FCP, AFC and PE 2.0 fast charging standards. It delivers up to 100W of power through two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, allowing multiple devices to charge at once. Built from durable PC material, it is designed for both portability and safety.

ROG 240W and ASUS 100W USB-C cables

For high-power charging, ASUS has introduced the ROG 240W USB-C Cable (LCR50), which supports up to 240W of output with 5A current capacity and an E-marker chip. The cable is reinforced with aluminium and nylon for extra durability.

The ASUS 100W USB-C Cable (LCA51) offers up to 100W power delivery in a white TPE and ABS design. Both cables also support USB 2.0 data transfer.

ASUS USB-C docks for professionals and creators

Two docking solutions complete the line-up. The ASUS DC110 4-in-1 Dock provides USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, HDMI 2.0 output and up to 100W power delivery in a lightweight 62g design.

For users requiring broader connectivity, the ASUS DC210 8-in-1 Dock expands options with additional USB ports, HDMI 2.0 output, RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet, and SD/TF card slots. This solution is tailored for creators and multitaskers needing reliable, all-in-one connectivity.

