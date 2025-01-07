ASUS Holds ProArt Meet in Pune

ASUS successfully hosted its inaugural ASUS ProArt Meet at the ASUS Creator Zone at its exclusive store in Pune. The ASUS Creator Zone, designed to offer next-gen content creators better and faster ways to create content, went up a notch with this first-of-a-kind initiative. The session brought together over 20 budding content creators from diverse fields, including photography, gaming, filmmaking, animation, and more. It was spearheaded by Paritosh Anand, a renowned content creator, filmmaker, and TEDx speaker, who shared his extensive expertise on maximizing the potential of the ASUS ProArt ecosystem.

Drawing from his rich experience in cinematography and video editing, Paritosh Anand provided valuable insights into his creative journey, highlighting the critical role of technologically advanced laptops in enabling seamless content creation. In his session, he broke down the process of creating a viral video and what goes on behind the scenes including how it is scripted, shot and edited till the final cut. Furthermore, he showcased the cutting-edge features of the ProArt lineup through live demonstrations, offering practical tips and strategies to optimize creative workflows. The highly interactive session concluded with an in-depth Q&A segment, allowing participants to explore creative techniques and tools further, making it a comprehensive learning experience for all attendees.

ProArt Meet

The ASUS ProArt Meet, a flagship initiative, is designed to foster an environment of invigorating creativity- enabling attendees to hone their skills through optimal use of technology. The aspirational initiative is designed to inspire, educate, and unite a diverse community of innovators offering a collaborative space to explore, experiment, and excel. The event provided an opportunity for a hands-on experience with the product, innovative features, and various capabilities crucial for video editing, animation, and designing, essential to their artsy expressions. Amplifying ASUS' passion for creator-centric innovation, the ASUS Creator Zone focuses on providing better, faster, and more powerful tools, offering a hub for artists, makers, and innovators to thrive. Following the success of the Pune event, ASUS plans to expand this initiative across India, hosting similar ProArt Meets in other regions throughout the year.

Addressing the event, Arnold Su, VP, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, "Through strategic community-led interventions, a diverse group of creators engaged with the ASUS Creator Zone, exploring the potential of our ProArt lineup, which boasts technologically advanced features. I'm thrilled to see the creative community come together and unlock their potential, which has been extremely rewarding. With the ASUS ProArt Meet, we're doubling down on our efforts to fuel innovation and support the next generation of content creators, artists, and makers. It's an exciting time to be in the industry, and we're proud to be at the forefront of enabling creativity and productivity."

