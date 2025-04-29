ASUS India and VIDYA Launch Digital Literacy Initiative in India

ASUS India, in collaboration with VIDYA, has launched a Digital Literacy Program aimed at children and youth in underserved communities across Western India. The initiative targets over 6,000 learners, including students from Grades 1 to 10 and youth, equipping them with foundational digital skills through interactive, project-based modules aligned with the United Nations Digital Literacy Framework.

Advertisment

The program begins in Mumbai and is scheduled to expand to Goa and Gujarat in subsequent phases.

The partnership will directly impact 5,480 school students and 650 youth from low-income households, many of whom are first-generation learners. Digital labs will be established in selected schools to support weekly sessions covering topics such as basic computer operations, digital storytelling, poster design, programming using Scratch and Python, and digital ethics. The curriculum places emphasis on creativity, collaboration, and independent learning.

Youth-Focused Training and Career Readiness

Advertisment

For youth participants, the program will provide certified training in digital and IT-enabled services through partnerships with NIIT Foundation, NASSCOM FutureSkills Prime, and Skill India Mission. In addition to technical skills, the initiative includes English communication, job-readiness modules, and structured career guidance. Participants will also have access to alumni support, internships, and placement services to facilitate workforce entry.

This initiative forms part of ASUS India’s broader effort to address the digital skills gap by supporting long-term education and skilling interventions in line with national and international frameworks.

Addressing the kick-off, Eric Ou, Country Head, ASUS India said, “At ASUS, our commitment to creating meaningful impact goes beyond delivering technology, it lies in ensuring that innovation reaches those who need it the most. With this program, we are taking a step towards bridging the digital divide by empowering students and youth from underserved communities with limited access to digital education with skills that are critical in today’s world. By equipping digital labs and enabling VIDYA’s proven curriculum through our devices, we aim to strengthen the Foundation of a future-ready generation.”

Advertisment

“Every child deserves the chance to dream, to learn, and to thrive in a digital world. Through our partnership with ASUS, we are opening doors for thousands of young minds—many of whom are first-generation learners from underserved communities. This initiative is not just about digital literacy; it’s about hope, opportunity, and empowerment. We are proud to stand with ASUS in shaping futures and nurturing the potential that lies within every student.” said, Rashmi Misra, Founder President, of VIDYA India.

Read More:

Advertisment

Challenges of being a Hardware Distributor

Channel Partners Speak on Trump's 26% Tariff on Indian Products

Partner Managed Cloud Model Supports Our GTM Strategy

Advertisment

Joint Initiatives for Comprehensive Data Automation in Enterprises