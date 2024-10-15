ASUS Marks International E-Waste Day - Focus on Responsible Disposal

To promote responsible e-waste management in India, ASUS has announced the third edition of its #DiscardResponsibly campaign on the occasion of International E-Waste Day. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the growing challenge of e-waste and provide a platform for ASUS customers to discard their electronic waste sustainably.

Rising E-Waste in India: A Growing Concern

A report from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) revealed that India witnessed a 163% increase in e-waste production between 2010 and 2022. The report suggests that the e-waste issue could escalate to levels similar to the plastic waste crisis without timely interventions. The #DiscardResponsibly campaign emphasizes the need for businesses and consumers to collaborate to address electronic waste's environmental impact.

ASUS Sets Up Resources for E-Waste Management

As part of its efforts to facilitate the proper disposal of e-waste, ASUS India has launched a microsite and a dedicated helpline. These resources provide users with information on how to dispose of e-waste and also offer the option to schedule pick-up slots for at-home or at-office e-waste collection.

Commenting on the commencement of the #DiscardResponsibly campaign, Eric Ou, Country Head of ASUS India shared, “The journey towards sustainability isn’t a gradual progression but a bold transformation and at ASUS we understand that the decisions we take today, together with every practice we embrace are powerful steps in this very direction. Every day we are actively taking action to deliver the best quality products while at the same time reducing the environmental impact. This includes creating the best possible products to help consumers and the planet through a unique amalgamation of innovation, design and sustainability. Aligning with our vision of achieving a global recycling rate of 20% for ASUS products, we are delighted to announce the third edition of our #DiscardResponsibly campaign.”

“The campaign seeks to initiate a conversation and raise awareness about the importance of responsibly retrieving, recycling, and potentially reviving electronic products. We believe this initiative will motivate ASUS consumers to actively engage in building India’s e-waste circular economy, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future for our planet,” Added Ou.

ASUS Expands Efforts in Circular Economy with Refurbished Product Store

In addition to its #DiscardResponsibly campaign, ASUS has introduced another key initiative to support the circular economy in India. In 2023, the company launched the ASUS Select Store, a concept store offering refurbished ASUS products at discounted prices. Each product comes with a one-year company warranty, promoting the reuse of electronic devices and reducing e-waste.