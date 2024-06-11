Automation Anywhere Global Partner of the Year Awards 2024

Automation Anywhere, a provider of AI-powered automation solutions, has announced the winners of its Global Partner of the Year Awards at its annual Partner Summit.

These annual awards recognize partners that have demonstrated excellence and responsibility in customer success through innovative solution deployment and significant investments in technical expertise to support customers. Awards were presented to partners in the North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA), India, Asia Pacific, and Japan (APJ) regions.

"I congratulate our distinguished partners acknowledged in the 2024 Global Partner of the Year Awards," said Ben Yerushalmi, senior VP, of Global alliances & channels, Automation Anywhere. "The outstanding accomplishments of these organizations span remarkable revenue growth and transformative initiatives to deliver exceptional customer experiences and success for our joint customers. On behalf of Automation Anywhere, we extend our appreciation for your dedication to innovation and delivering impactful AI-powered automation solutions that drive the future of work."

Automation Anywhere has announced the winners of its Partner of the Year Awards, recognizing partners for excellence in various categories. The winners are as follows:

Pinnacle Partner of the Year:

Awarded to a partner with the highest new and upsell bookings, commitment to the Pinnacle Partner Program, and dedication to being an Automation Anywhere partner.

Winner: Accenture

Growth Partner of the Year:

Awarded to the partner with the greatest revenue growth year over year.

Winner: re:Code Solutions

Social Impact Partner of the Year:

Celebrates a partner using intelligent automation products or services for societal betterment, ethics, or social impact.

Winner: Tata Consultancy Services

Community Partner of the Year:

Awards individuals with the highest engagement within the Automation Anywhere Community.

Winner: Luke Keenan, Intelligent Automation Consulting

Technology Partner of the Year:

Awarded to the partner with the greatest integration with Automation Anywhere and the highest revenue in FY24.

Winner: AWS

Top BPO Partner of the Year:

Awarded to the top-performing BPO partner that has shown significant growth and investment in scaling automation within enterprises.

Winner: Wipro

Additional partner awards in categories such as Rising Star of the Year, Automation Evangelist of the Year, One Team One Goal, and Innovation Solution Partner of the Year will be issued in key regions globally over the coming months.

