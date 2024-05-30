AWS and SAP Innovate with Generative AI

Amazon Web Services and SAP SE announced an expanded collaboration to enhance cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) with generative artificial intelligence (AI). This partnership aims to simplify the adoption of the RISE with SAP solution on AWS, improve the performance and efficiency of SAP workloads in the cloud, and integrate generative AI into business-critical applications.

“AWS was the first cloud provider certified to support the SAP portfolio and today, thousands of enterprise companies run SAP solutions on AWS to get the most out of their mission-critical applications,” said Matt Garman incoming CEO at AWS. “Now, AWS and SAP are making it faster and easier for companies to apply generative AI to their core business data to become more efficient, responsive, and sustainable.”

“Partnerships like this collaboration with AWS are critical as we embed generative AI solutions across our ERP applications so that customers can drive innovation at an accelerated pace,” said Christian Klein, Chief Executive Officer of SAP SE. “In addition to delivering modern cloud ERP to our joint customers, we are excited to support Amazon on their transformation journey as they adopt RISE with SAP for pioneering areas such as Project Kuiper, Amazon’s satellite initiative intended to increase global broadband access.”

Generative AI Models from Amazon Bedrock Available on the Generative AI Hub in SAP AI Core

With this integration, SAP customers may accelerate the adoption of generative AI and modernize key business processes built on SAP solutions. These innovations can be used in embedded use cases within RISE with SAP and the intelligent scenario lifecycle management functionality as an integration component or side-by-side directly on the SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).

SAP and AWS plan to expand the use of Bedrock capabilities in the generative AI hub to further enable embedded AI functionality within SAP’s portfolio of cloud solutions and applications. This includes additional use cases across finance and product lifecycle management.

SAP to Use AWS Chips to Train and Deploy Future SAP Business AI Offerings

SAP's use of AWS Graviton3 chips to support SAP HANA Cloud has resulted in performance gains, cost savings, and energy efficiency. By utilizing Graviton3-based Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) instances, SAP achieved up to 30% better computing for analytical workloads and an estimated 45% reduction in carbon footprint for SAP HANA Cloud.

SAP and AWS are now collaborating on the next generation of Graviton4 for SAP HANA Cloud and additional SAP applications to improve performance and efficiency further. SAP plans to extend the use of AWS Graviton to support SAP solutions such as SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), SAP Datasphere, SAP Analytics Cloud, and SAP Cloud ALM.

Additionally, SAP plans to use AWS Trainium and AWS Inferentia chips, designed for AI and machine learning workloads, for training and deploying future SAP Business AI offerings. In a proof of concept, SAP engineers trained and fine-tuned generative AI LLMs in two days using Trainium and Inferentia2-based instances, compared to 23 days with comparable Amazon EC2 instances. Leveraging Trainium’s specialized architecture for efficient ML model training, SAP can accelerate development while maintaining high accuracy and reliability.

Increased Performance for RISE with SAP on AWS

Thousands of customers have chosen RISE with SAP on AWS for their large, complex, global SAP solution implementations. The next-generation Amazon EC2 High Memory U7i instances, now generally available, offer up to 32TiB of memory in a single instance.

These instances provide the necessary memory and flexibility to expand SAP HANA database requirements. As the first DDR5 memory-based 8-socket offering by a leading cloud provider, Amazon EC2 High Memory U7i instances enhance the performance of memory-intensive applications such as SAP S/4HANA Cloud within RISE with SAP.

Amazon’s Project Kuiper Selects RISE with SAP

Amazon companies like Twitch, Zappos.com, and Zoox Inc. already utilize SAP software on AWS to support their operations. Project Kuiper, Amazon’s satellite broadband network, is deploying RISE with SAP to manage its complex supply chain and manufacturing operations effectively.

By running SAP solutions on AWS, Kuiper leverages the latest capabilities embedded in RISE with SAP to drive transformation, accelerate decision-making, and enhance overall performance and productivity.

Project Kuiper aims to bridge the digital divide by providing fast, affordable broadband to millions lacking reliable internet access. To achieve this, Kuiper needs to build satellites rapidly. RISE with SAP enables Kuiper to utilize a reliable and scalable infrastructure for running a modern cloud ERP as a managed service, allowing them to focus on innovation rather than IT management.

