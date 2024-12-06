AWS India Partner DSCI to Advance Cybersecurity Innovation with Gen AI

Amazon Web Services (AWS) India announced its collaboration with the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) to foster innovation in cybersecurity through generative artificial intelligence (AI). The initiative aligns with the goals of DSCI’s National Centre of Excellence for Cybersecurity Technology Development (N-CoE), a joint effort with the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY).

Focus on Cybersecurity and Privacy Startups

N-CoE has been instrumental in nurturing early-stage cybersecurity startups, incubating over 140 startups across 15 domains. This new collaboration aims to support startups and independent software vendors (ISVs) in leveraging AWS’s generative AI technologies to accelerate the development of security and privacy solutions.

Resources, Training, and Mentorship

Under this initiative, participating startups and ISVs will gain access to:

- AWS Services in Generative AI: Industry-leading large language models (LLMs), foundation models (FMs), and AI tools for rapid prototyping and scaling.

- Mentorship and Expertise: Guidance from AWS security and AI specialists, as well as DSCI leaders, on technical concepts, security compliance, and privacy adherence.

- Infrastructure Support: Resources to develop advanced cybersecurity solutions.

Enabling Commercialisation and Global Expansion

Participants will also learn strategies for commercialisation and market expansion through platforms like the AWS Marketplace, a curated catalog that connects customers with tailored solutions. The program will include insights into both domestic and international opportunities to help startups scale their offerings.

India’s Cybersecurity Ecosystem

This initiative supports the broader vision of positioning India as a global hub for cybersecurity research and entrepreneurship. It reinforces the commitment to fostering innovation and equipping startups with tools to address evolving security challenges.

“At DSCI, we are focussed about helping startups advance their innovation edge and marketability in cybersecurity. The emergence of generative AI in advancing product development is a significant opportunity for startups, and this new initiative will boost the opportunity for them to access industry-leading LLMs, tools, infrastructure, services, and expertise from AWS to augment capabilities of their products,” said Vinayak Godse, CEO, DSCI. “AWS is renowned, and its cloud and AI technology not only enable startups and ISVs to build cutting-edge products, but also scale them to the global market.”

“Security is top priority for us at AWS, and building a safe cyberspace is of paramount importance to help drive the growth of India’s digital economy. We are committed to foster innovation in India’s cyberspace, and are excited to collaborate with DSCI to enable builders leverage generative AI, and catalyse cybersecurity innovation,” said Sundar V.G., Director – Business Development, AWS India Private Limited. “Generative AI is a transformational technology that can supercharge cybersecurity professionals and innovation in many ways, for example by helping development teams understand risk better and prioritize security alerts, automating threat responses, deploying intelligent threat detection, or driving down costs in product development.”

AWS Empowers Startups in Cybersecurity Through Cloud and Generative AI

Supporting Innovation and Growth for Over 18 Years

For more than 18 years, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has supported startups globally, enabling them to launch, build, and scale effectively. Organisations of various sizes leverage AWS’s generative AI services to drive innovation, enhance operational efficiency, improve decision-making, and deliver customer-centric solutions.

Infopercept: Leveraging AWS for Comprehensive Security

Infopercept, an India-based global platform-led managed security services company, uses AWS to provide offensive security, defensive security, and compliance solutions through its Invinsense platform. Key integrations include:



- AWS CloudFormation: Ensures security, compliance, and operational integrity for customers.

- Amazon Q: Accelerates software development and integrates chatbot functionality into Invinsense.

- Amazon Security Lake: Extends the Invinsense platform to manage security data.

- Amazon Bedrock: Powers generative AI capabilities.

- Amazon QuickSight: Visualizes trends in attack patterns and future risks.

Infopercept is listed on the AWS Marketplace, offering its services to a broader customer base.

Cloudanix: Securing Cloud-Native Applications

Cloudanix, a YCombinator-backed cybersecurity startup co-headquartered in Pune, specializes in cloud-native application protection (CNAPP). Its platform secures code, cloud environments, workloads, and identities while offering AI-powered remediation. Highlights include:

- Generative AI Integration: Uses Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker to enhance remediation capabilities.

- Global Reach: AWS Marketplace facilitates seamless distribution of Cloudanix’s offerings to customers across the US, India, MENA, and ASEAN regions.

- Collaborations: Works with other solution providers through the AWS Partner Network and is an AWS ISV Accelerate partner.

Cybersecurity with AWS

These examples underscore AWS’s role in advancing innovation in cybersecurity by equipping startups with robust cloud services, generative AI capabilities, and global distribution networks. Through AWS Marketplace and the AWS Partner Network, startups like Infopercept and Cloudanix can scale their solutions and drive meaningful impact across industries and geographies.