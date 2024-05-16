Axis Communications Launches Explosion-Protected Thermometric Camera

Axis Communications has introduced a new thermometric camera, the explosion-protected and certified for Zone and Division 2 hazardous areas. This camera facilitates remote temperature monitoring, enhancing operational efficiency, and is capable of detecting temperatures in the more dangerous Zone and Division 1 areas.

Advertisment

Crafted to adhere to global standards for explosion protection, this thermometric camera is part of Axis Communications’ efforts to comply with safety regulations. The launch is a continuation of the company’s 2023 introduction of explosion-protected cameras for similar hazardous locations, underscoring its dedication to broadening its range of safety-compliant products.

Axis Communications has released AXIS Q1961-XTE, a thermometric camera tailored for Zone and Division 2 hazardous locations. This product marks a shift in the industry by providing temperature monitoring solutions for areas previously deemed cost-restrictive due to the lack of suitable technology. The camera’s design allows for temperature monitoring in both Zone/Division 2 and the more critical Zone/Division 1 areas, potentially reducing the need for more expensive equipment.

The AXIS Q1961-XTE camera offers remote temperature monitoring and automated alerts, which can preemptively signal equipment overheating, thus enhancing operational efficiency and safety.

Advertisment

Its ability to provide temperature readings over a broad area offers a more comprehensive view of equipment health compared to traditional static sensors. This feature is particularly beneficial for monitoring rotating machinery and avoiding false alarms from sources like vehicle exhaust.

The camera streams temperature data, enabling trend analysis and facilitating preventative maintenance to avoid unexpected downtime. As a sensor, it also contributes to process control by delivering real-time temperature data.

The AXIS Q1961-XTE can monitor temperatures from -40 °C to 350 °C (-40 °F to 660 °F), with the capability to alert if temperatures deviate from preset thresholds or change too rapidly. It includes 10 configurable detection zones and allows for spot temperature checks within its field of view.

Advertisment

Featuring a 384x288 pixel uncooled microbolometer image sensor and a thermalized lens with a 55° horizontal field of view, the camera maintains thermal accuracy within specified ranges. Additionally, the Axis Edge Vault enhances device security, protecting against unauthorized access.

Following the AXIS P1468-XLE, this new camera continues to incorporate safety features against electrical hazards and is constructed with fire-retardant materials and secure cable connections, maintaining the company’s commitment to safety in hazardous environments.

Read More Articles Here..

Read Product News Here..