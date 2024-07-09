Axis Unveils Next Generation VMS with Enhanced Flexibility

Axis Communications has announced the next generation of AXIS Camera Station Video Management Software (VMS). This offering provides flexibility to meet customer needs, supporting everything from smaller single sites to larger multisite installations. It allows for system installation on a private network, using the cloud, or a combination of both.

Customers will benefit from included cloud-based services such as a web client for video, user, and device management, all enabled by Axis Cloud Connect.

AXIS Camera Station Edge

AXIS Camera Station Edge is a cam-to-cloud solution that combines Axis Edge devices with Axis cloud services. It offers a cost-effective, secure, and scalable video surveillance solution. It is simple to install and maintain, requiring minimal on-site equipment. Users need only a camera with an SD card or an AXIS S30 Recorder Series, depending on requirements. This solution offers control from anywhere.

AXIS Camera Station Pro

AXIS Camera Station Pro is a video surveillance and access management software for customers seeking full control of their systems. It allows for the construction of a tailored solution on a private network, with optional cloud connectivity. It supports the full range of Axis products and includes features for active video management and access control. New features include a web client, data insight dashboards, and improved search functionality.

AXIS Camera Station Center

AXIS Camera Station Center allows for the management and operation of hundreds or thousands of AXIS Camera Station Pro or AXIS Camera Station Edge sites from a centralized location. It enables multi-site device management, user management, and video operation. It also offers corporate IT functionality such as Active Directory, user group management, and 24/7 support.

Cloud-based Services

AXIS Camera Station Cloud Storage provides additional cloud-based services, ensuring secure storage of recordings for redundancy purposes. This ensures recordings are always available, even if primary storage is unavailable.

Commenting on the launch, Sudhindra Holla, Director, India & SAARC, Axis Communications said, "It brings us immense pleasure to launch the next generation of AXIS Camera Station Video Management Software, a multifunctional solution, for enhanced safety, security, and efficiency. We take pride in our ability to go beyond the capabilities of traditional surveillance technologies, opening up new avenues and increasing value for partners and clients. With a global reputation for providing high-quality products and solutions that fulfill client requirements, we offer our cutting-edge technology to our partners to secure organizations across different verticals.”

