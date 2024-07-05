Barracuda Expands Email Security Solutions to India

Barracuda Networks, Inc. announced the expansion of its email security products to the Indian market. This expansion aims to help customers comply with national regulations while deploying Barracuda’s email protection, data classification, and email archiving solutions. Customer data can be stored in Amazon Web Services (AWS) in India.

The new data residency option addresses the security and compliance needs of India's digital economy. Organizations in regulated sectors such as healthcare, finance, and the public sector can use Barracuda’s cloud-based cybersecurity solutions to:

Protect users against email-borne cyberattacks such as phishing, zero-day malware, and spam with Email Gateway Defense.

Automatically inspect data stored in Microsoft 365 OneDrive and SharePoint for sensitive information or malicious files and remediate them with Barracuda Data Inspector.

Archive email and enforce email retention policies for compliance and e-discovery with Barracuda Cloud Archiving.

“India is a thriving hub of digital transformation and innovation, which makes it an attractive target for cyber threats,” said Parag Khurana, Country Manager, of India at Barracuda. “According to a recent study, more than half of India’s CEOs put cloud-related threats at the top of their list of concerns. We are committed to helping companies address this concern and to supporting them as they seek to comply with the latest regulations such as the DPDPA. The new data residency in India enables us to extend the power of our cloud-based email protection and archiving to many more customers across the country.”India’s new Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) came into effect on September 1, 2023. The DPDPA requires companies handling Indian data to have robust security measures in place. Barracuda’s advanced security portfolio can help companies comply with DPDPA requirements for data protection, threat mitigation, and secure access to personal data, as well as data retention, documentation, and retrieval requirements.

