Barracuda Joins AWS to Expand Cloud Market Avenues

Barracuda, a partner and provider of Cloud-first security solutions, has signed a strategic alliance agreement with AWS. The alliance will help provide new flexibility and simplicity for Barracuda’s customers in licensing, procurement and deployment.

Advertisment

It includes significant investments in marketing development funds, proof of concept funding and Independent Software Vendor (ISV) workload migration funding. The agreement also enables Barracuda to leverage its partner-only focus and the wide range of Barracuda security solutions available in AWS Marketplace to help resellers and managed service providers (MSPs) accelerate their customers’ migration to the Cloud.

The agreement strengthens Barracuda’s deep, existing relationship with AWS. Barracuda’s applications in security, network security, email security and data protection solutions are already available within AWS Marketplace.

Comments

Advertisment

“Creating new incentives for customers to choose Barracuda offerings in AWS Marketplace aligns with our strategy of simplifying the process of accessing and deploying cloud-based security solutions,” said Nicole Napiltonia, VP of Global Alliances at Barracuda. “We are empowering customers to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives by protecting their data and applications so they can leverage the scalability and flexibility of the cloud.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Barracuda Networks to help organizations streamline their migration to the cloud while strengthening their security posture,” said Alan Braun, Director, Technology Partnerships, Americas at AWS. “This agreement underscores our shared commitment to providing customers with scalable solutions that are easy to deploy and manage so they can innovate faster and operate more securely in the cloud.”

Read more from Dr Archana Verma here

Advertisment

Read more on Cloud here

Read products news here