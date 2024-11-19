BD Soft Partners with Skillmine in Cybersecurity with AI ML Solutions

Comments
Commenting on the partnership, Zakir Hussain Rangwala, CEO of BD Soft said, "As technology continues to evolve, the rise in sophisticated cyberattacks targeting Indian enterprises has become a pressing challenge. Our partnership with Skillmine delivers solutions that are not only developed in India but also tailored to the unique needs of Indian brands and SMBs. This collaboration represents a forward-thinking approach to cybersecurity, equipping businesses with the tools needed to navigate the complexities of modern threats effectively."
Adding to this, Mr. Anant Agrawal, Managing Director of Skillmine Technology Consulting, stated, "We are excited to partner with BD Soft, a recognized leader in the IT and cybersecurity distribution market. This collaboration allows us to combine our strengths in cloud, digital transformation, and IT infrastructure with BD Soft’s cybersecurity expertise. Together, we aim to deliver integrated, future-ready solutions that address evolving security challenges while supporting our clients’ growth."