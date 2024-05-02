BD Soft Partners with Holm Security for Automated Security in India.

BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd. (BD Soft), a Value-Added Distributor (VAD) specializing in cybersecurity solutions, has partnered with Holm Security, a cybersecurity firm known for its automated and continuous security scanning solutions. BD Soft assumes the role of National Distributor for Holm Security's automated security scanning solutions in the Indian market.

In response to the escalating threat of cyberattacks, Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and their teams are increasingly seeking a 24x7x365 system capable of scanning for vulnerabilities, serving as potential entry points for malicious actors.

Holm Security addresses this critical need by providing a suite of products and services designed to assist organizations in identifying and mitigating security vulnerabilities within their IT infrastructure around the clock. The Holm Security Vulnerability Management Platform offers a comprehensive array of features, including assessments for systems, computers, IoT devices, Operational Technology (OT), cloud-native platforms, web applications, APIs, and user awareness through phishing simulations. This comprehensive approach ensures robust cybersecurity coverage for organizations.

Rajiv Warrier, Vice President of BD Soft, says, “We’re pleased to announce our new partnership with Holm Security. In an era where data security compliance is non-negotiable, Holm Security’s solutions stand as invaluable assets for businesses striving to meet regulatory requirements. Together we forge a new frontier in cyber security collaboration where we can navigate the ever-changing digital landscape, proactively addressing vulnerabilities and fortifying defences. By pooling our expertise and resources, we empower organizations to stay one step ahead of cybercriminals, safeguarding their valuable assets and ensuring peace of mind.”

Stefan Thelberg, Founder and CEO of Holm Security, added, “We’re very excited about our partnership with BD Soft. Their extensive reach and expertise in the cybersecurity market make them an invaluable ally in our mission to empower organizations with comprehensive security solutions. Together, we're committed to delivering cutting-edge technology and unparalleled support to our customers, ensuring they stay ahead of evolving threats. This partnership marks a significant step forward in our collective efforts to build a safer digital ecosystem for businesses worldwide.”

BD Software Distribution provides a range of security solutions, encompassing Endpoint Security, Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Risk Management, Threat Monitoring, Activity Monitoring, Mobile Device Management, Web Application Firewall (WAF), Security Operations Centre (SOC), Optical Character Recognition (OCR), and Next-Generation Document Solutions, among others.

