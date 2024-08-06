BD Soft Partners with Systweak to Distribute PDF Editor in India

BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd. (BD Soft), a Value-Added Distributor of cybersecurity solutions, has partnered with Systweak to distribute its software for creating, editing, and managing PDF files. Systweak PDF Editor offers features suitable for both personal and professional use.

The Systweak PDF Editor allows users to modify text, images, and other content within a PDF. Users can compress, convert, merge, split, and extract PDFs, as well as add, delete, or rearrange text and insert or remove images. The software includes annotation tools for highlighting, underlining, and adding comments or notes, facilitating document review and collaboration.

Additionally, the Systweak PDF Editor supports digitally signing documents, performing bulk operations, password protecting, and watermarking PDFs. Users can combine multiple documents into one file or divide a large PDF into smaller sections, aiding in document organization and consolidation.

Mr. Zakir Hussain Rangwala, CEO of BD Soft, says, “We are excited to partner with Systweak PDF Editor, a state-of-the-art solution that aligns seamlessly with our mission to deliver high-quality, efficient, and user-friendly software. This versatile tool provides powerful editing capabilities, intuitive annotation features, and essential functions such as merging and splitting PDFs, making it suitable for personal and professional use. Our collaboration with Systweak PDF Editor highlights our commitment to offering comprehensive and innovative solutions that boost productivity and simplify document management for our customers. We are confident that this partnership will enable our users to handle their PDF files more easily and efficiently, setting new document management benchmarks.”

Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO of Systweak Software, added, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with BD Software Distribution Pvt Ltd, a collaboration that underscores our mutual dedication to delivering exceptional, user-focused software solutions. Through this alliance, we aim to broaden the reach of Systweak PDF Editor, renowned for its robust editing capabilities, user-friendly annotation tools, and essential features like OCR PDF, merging, splitting, converting, compressing, password protection, digitally signing PDFs, and more. This partnership will enable us to offer advanced and innovative document management solutions to a wider audience. We are confident that working with BD Software Distribution will help users manage their PDF files more effectively, setting new benchmarks in the industry.”

BD Software Distribution provides a range of security solutions, including Endpoint Security, DLP Solutions, Risk Management, Threat Monitoring, Activity Monitoring, Mobile Device Management, Web Application Firewall, Security Operations Centre, OCR, and Document Solutions.

