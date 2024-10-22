BD Software Observes Cyber Security Month with Awareness Initiatives

BD Software Distribution, an IT security distributor in India, is marking Cyber Security Month with initiatives aimed at enhancing cybersecurity awareness and education. The company is focused on empowering over 500 organizations, 125 employees, and 2000 channel partners to navigate the evolving cybersecurity landscape.

Advertisment

Webinars and Seminars on Cyberattack Prevention

As part of the initiative, BD Software is hosting a series of webinars and seminars led by industry experts. These sessions focus on the latest cyberattack trends and offer strategies for risk mitigation, providing participants with actionable insights into strengthening cybersecurity defences.

Training for Channel Partners

Advertisment

BD Software has conducted over 10 training sessions to equip channel partners with the knowledge and skills needed to help enterprises address cybersecurity challenges. These sessions are designed to enhance their ability to guide organizations through complex cybersecurity issues.

Educational Book and Internal Training

In addition to external outreach, BD Software has launched the book Cybersecurity Demystified, which outlines standard operating procedures (SOPs) and best practices for digital security. This book will be distributed to partners and distributors as part of the company's educational initiative. To further strengthen internal capabilities, BD Software is also providing extensive cybersecurity training for its employees, reinforcing its commitment to building a resilient workforce.

Advertisment

Zakir Hussain Rangwala, CEO of BD Software Distribution, commented, “As cyberattacks targeting Indian enterprises continue to rise, it has become imperative for us to take proactive measures. At BD Software, we are committed to addressing these challenges not only by delivering advanced cybersecurity solutions but also by fostering awareness across the industry. Our extensive training sessions and webinars have empowered our partners and employees, equipping them with the knowledge and tools necessary to combat these threats effectively. By strengthening our network and enhancing cybersecurity education, we aim to safeguard SMBs in India, ensuring they are better prepared to face the evolving digital landscape.”

BD Software provides cybersecurity solutions to the Indian market. In addition to its recent partnership with Foxit for its advanced AI-based PDF Editor Pro, the company collaborates with over 15+ Indian and international cybersecurity brands.