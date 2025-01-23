BD Software Partners GTB Technologies Boosting Cybersecurity Solutions

BD Software Distribution, a value-add distributor specializing in IT and cybersecurity solutions in India, has announced a strategic alliance with GTB Technologies. This collaboration aims to bolster the cybersecurity capabilities of businesses in India as they navigate the challenges of a rapidly evolving digital economy.

GTB Technologies is a global leader in advanced cybersecurity solutions, designed to protect sensitive information from accidental leaks, malicious breaches, and unauthorized access. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and real-time enforcement capabilities, GTB ensures the security of critical data across multiple platforms, including endpoints, networks, cloud environments, and storage systems.

Comprehensive Offerings to Address Security Challenges

GTB Technologies provides a suite of advanced tools and solutions, including:

- Data Discovery and Classification: Identifying and categorizing sensitive data across systems.

- Endpoint Protection: Securing devices to prevent unauthorized access.

- Intelligent Threat Detection: Identifying and responding to potential threats in real time.

These capabilities empower organizations to protect critical asDsets while maintaining compliance with global security regulations and addressing complex cybersecurity challenges with resilience.

Implications for Businesses in India

This partnership underscores BD Software’s commitment to offering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to Indian businesses. By integrating GTB Technologies’ expertise into its portfolio, BD Software aims to provide organizations with the tools they need to safeguard sensitive information and adapt to the dynamic cybersecurity landscape effectively.

Commenting on the partnership, Zakir Hussain Rangwala, CEO of BD Soft, said, "We are pleased to announce our partnership with GTB Technologies. This collaboration enables us to introduce advanced cybersecurity solutions that address the diverse and evolving security needs of Indian businesses. By leveraging GTB's innovative, cutting-edge technologies alongside our extensive expertise in cybersecurity distribution, we are committed to helping organizations protect their sensitive data, achieve compliance, and stay ahead of emerging threats."

Adding to this, Andrei Rogovets, VP International Sales (EMEA & APAC) at GTB Technologies, stated, "We are excited to partner with BD Soft to expand the reach of our advanced cybersecurity solutions in India. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to empowering organizations with the tools needed to secure their most sensitive data in today’s complex digital ecosystem. With BD Soft’s strong market presence and proven distribution capabilities, we are poised to deliver the highest standards of security to Indian businesses."

