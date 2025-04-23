Blumira Affirms Commitment to MSPs with Partner Programme Expansion

Blumira, a cybersecurity provider built from Managed Service Providers (MSP) roots, has announced significant enhancements to its MSP partner programme, reinforcing its commitment to the channel with new integrations, dedicated resources, training programmes and recognition initiatives. This further strengthens their partner strategy.

"Having started in the backroom of an MSP, we understand the unique challenges our partners face in balancing exceptional service delivery with profitability," said Matt Warner, CEO and Co-Founder, Blumira. "Our enhanced programme reflects our commitment to empowering MSPs with the tools, resources and support they need to succeed in today's competitive landscape."

As an independently-owned company focused exclusively on security, Blumira remains committed to the MSP channel while many competitors have shifted priorities following acquisitions.

The enhanced programme includes several key components -

Product Updates Tailored for MSPs

Already in 2025, Blumira has launched a ConnectWise PSA integration to improve security response times and staff efficiency, alongside powerful Microsoft 365 response capabilities that enable MSPs to address threats more rapidly across client accounts. Blumira is building on these launches with new API integrations to provide streamlined access to critical security information regardless of workflow, as well as MSP reporting capabilities that support scalable client management. This functionality will also be available in 2025.

Dedicated MSP Team Structure

The company has created two new roles specifically focused on MSP success - Chris Furner as head of partner enablement and Kass Lawrence as MSP relationship specialist. Additionally, Blumira has realigned its product and engineering teams, dedicating resources to its MSP partners, focused on improving their experience in Blumira and maintaining an MSP-driven product roadmap.

Comprehensive Training & Recognition

New educational initiatives include an interactive self-guided Blumira Product Certification course and Blumira Seller Certification course, both launching in the coming months. The company will also launch a Blumira Security Certification course later in the year.

MSPs taking advantage of a Not-For-Resale (NFR) License now have access to dedicated group product training webinars. Blumira is also introducing semi-annual awards that recognise Blumira MSP excellence in categories including response time, threat resolution rates, platform utilisation, growth and team certification.

MSP Growth Support

Launched in Q1 of 2025, qualifying MSPs can take advantage of a co-marketing program that provides funds and support to help partners expand their security-focused events and advertising. Later this year, Blumira will launch an MSP marketplace that connects small businesses with existing Blumira MPS partners.

