BPE Appoints Girish Chandra as Director-Global DC ISE

BPE has announced the appointment of Girish Chandra as Director-Global DC Infrastructure Solutions and Enterprise. With over 25 years of experience across India and the APAC region, Chandra brings extensive expertise in data centre solutions, power management, business development, and turnkey MEP project management. His role will be critical in supporting BPE’s global growth initiatives.

Career Highlights and Industry Experience

Chandra has held senior positions at several well-known companies, including CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd, Kyndryl Solutions Pvt Ltd (formerly part of IBM), IBM India Pvt Ltd, Wipro Ltd in Singapore, APC by Schneider Electric, Emerson Network Power (I) Pvt Ltd, and DB Power Electronics. Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated his ability to design and implement data centre solutions, manage large-scale infrastructure projects, and drive business growth.

Global Focus and Expansion Strategy

In his new position, Chandra will oversee BPE’s data centre infrastructure and enterprise solutions portfolio. He will also focus on expanding the company’s presence in international markets, particularly in the APAC and ASEAN regions, Africa, and other global territories. BPE’s presence in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and other emerging markets will be further strengthened under Chandra’s leadership, with a focus on enhancing the company’s competitive position.

Expertise and Certifications

Chandra holds several professional certifications, including Accredited Tier Designer (ATD) from the Uptime Institute USA, Certified Data Center Specialist (CDCS), Certified Data Center Professional (CDCP) from EPI Singapore, ITIL Foundation V3, ITIL Service Operation, and PRINCE2 Project Management Certification. His experience spans multiple sectors, including government, education, healthcare, financial services, colocation and hyperscaler data centres, and industrial sectors.

As Director-Global DC Infrastructure Solutions and Enterprise, Chandra will play a key role in driving BPE’s long-term growth strategy, focusing on innovation and delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of global clients. His leadership will help enhance BPE’s position in the global data centre infrastructure market.

BPE will now focus on end-to-end solutions in the DC infra Power business. “We are thrilled to have Mr. Girish Chandra join the BPE family,” said Amitansu Satpathy, Group Managing Director of BPE. “His vast experience in the data centre industry, combined with his deep understanding of business development and project management, makes him the ideal leader to drive our ambitious international expansion plans. We look forward to the significant contributions he will make to our team.”