BPE Appoints Sam Teo to Lead ASEAN Operations

Best Power Equipments or BPE declares the appointment of Sam Teo as President – of ASEAN to be based at BPE’s Regional headquarters in Singapore.

Advertisment

Bringing with him 18 years of extensive leadership experience in the power sector, Sam assumes the role of spearheading BPE's expansion into the ASEAN market. Leveraging his strategic acumen and deep market insights, he is poised to drive innovation, cultivate customer relationships, and explore new business opportunities.

Sam's appointment signifies a pivotal move towards delivering advanced power solutions and unparalleled service excellence to customers across the region. His wealth of expertise positions him as a key asset in advancing BPE's market presence and reinforcing its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of clients in the ASEAN market.

Sam Teo highlighted his delight in his new post, saying, "I am thrilled to join the dynamic team at BPE and look forward to contributing to the company's continued success in the ASEAN market. With a solid basis and a reputation for quality, BPE with a strong customer base and success stories across India, is well-positioned to seize new possibilities and promote innovation in the power industry."

Advertisment

Sam's contribution will be instrumental in aiding BPE's mission of delivering impactful power solutions to a wide array of enterprises. Positioned as a leader in the industry, BPE offers a comprehensive product portfolio encompassing UPS solutions tailored for IT, industrial, telecom, and data center applications.

By leveraging cutting-edge technological innovations, BPE empowers businesses to excel in today's fiercely competitive market landscape. Sam's role is pivotal in ensuring that BPE continues to provide tailored solutions that meet the diverse needs of clients across various sectors.

Through collaborative efforts and strategic insights, he will contribute to furthering BPE's reputation as a trusted provider of effective and reliable power solutions, enhancing the operational efficiency and sustainability of businesses across different industries.

Advertisment

Sushil Virmani, Managing Director of BPE expressed enthusiasm about the company's expansion into the ASEAN region. He said, “Teo’s appointment underscores our commitment to meet the evolving needs of our clients with innovative solutions and unparalleled service. Having supplied to a reputable brand like Apple, with 19 successful installations of 500 kVA speaks volumes about our dedication to excellence and the quality of our products. I am confident that Mr. Teo will take our commitment forward in the ASEAN Market”.

Before joining BPE, Sam was the Managing Director of Leoch Battery, where he was in charge of driving business growth and expanding market presence in Asia Pacific.