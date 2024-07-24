BPE completes 24 Years - Organized Vision 25

BPE recently marked its 24th anniversary, "Vision 25," and hosted an award ceremony at Hotel Crowne Plaza in Greater Noida. The event had over 500 attendees, including 30 partners from ASEAN countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, UAE, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and various African countries.

BPE invited partners from across India and various other countries to honor their dedication and performance. Amitansu Satpathy, Founder and Group MD of BPE, expressed immense pride in reaching this milestone. He highlighted BPE's pioneering efforts as the first Indian UPS manufacturing company to expand into countries such as the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Singapore, receiving excellent responses from these markets. "We are proud to be the first Indian company with the courage to expand internationally, and the positive response we’ve received is truly a proud moment for us," remarked Amitanshu Satpathy.

The strong relationship with channel partners was a key focus during the event. Satpathy added, "We are a company ‘by the partner, for the partner, and of the partner.’ Our growth is intertwined with our partners, and their confidence in us has been instrumental to our success." This partner-centric approach has been key to BPE's consistent growth, with both the company and its partners thriving together.

BPE signed an agreement with ENZO Plus, a distributor in Malaysia with 300 partners. This agreement marks a significant milestone for BPE.

BPE emphasized that innovation and technological advancements are key drivers of its success. Satpathy, with an engineering background from NIT Kurukshetra, noted that BPE anticipates future trends and develops products accordingly. The company has ventured into energy storage solutions with lithium batteries, offering solutions ranging from 5KVA to 5MW as alternatives to traditional diesel generators.

BPE's commitment to the Make in India initiative and its expansion into international markets were also highlighted. Satpathy stated that Made in India products have gained wide acceptance across Asian countries, fitting well into the global market's shift away from China.

During the occasion, Sushil Virmani, MD, shared last year's success where BPE sold 10 MW UPS to a leading solo data center and 19 units of 500KVA to a leading MNC mobile manufacturing facility in Chennai. These achievements showcased BPE's capabilities in addressing critical infrastructure in India with quality and reliability comparable to MNCs. BPE's versatile product line gives partners the competitive edge to address all types of market potential.

Chief guest Dr. Haribandhu Panda, Director of Klorofeel Foundation, praised BPE's CSR initiatives, highlighting contributions to education and training for underprivileged students from 1st to 5th grade in Odisha.

The celebration concluded with cultural functions for partners and a thank-you note expressing gratitude for their support.

BPE's focus on innovation, partner relationships, and the Make in India initiative positions it for continued growth.

