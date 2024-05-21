BPE Installs 19 500kVA UPS Systems at Foxconn Chennai Plant

BPE, an Indian power solutions provider, has installed 19 500kVA UPS systems at Foxconn’s iPhone manufacturing plant in Chennai. This installation improves the plant's operational efficiency and aligns with BPE’s participation in the 'Make in India' initiative, achieving a UPS efficiency of 97%.

Sushil Virmani, MD of BPE, with over 30 years of experience in the power industry, expressed his vision for BPE's future growth. He stated, “The approval of BPE by Foxconn for the Apple factory gives us confidence. With India emerging as a preferred manufacturing hub, BPE UPS systems will see wider deployment, increasing our visibility and growth potential.”

BPE has supplied over 10 MW of UPS systems to several government data centers, including Yotta Colocation DC. The company participates in exhibitions and data center events, such as Wmedia, Chennai Dubai, and DCW Singapore, to showcase its products, positioning itself in the power solutions market.

Recently, BPE supplied UPS systems to Singapore Airport, 120KVA to Grasshopper Singapore, 20 units of 200kVA to Indonesia's Power System Department, and several universities in Malaysia. This international distribution highlights the competitiveness of BPE’s 'Made in India' products against Chinese alternatives.

Amitansu Satpathy, Group MD of BPE, expressed his views about the entire BPE team. He stated, “This is an accomplishment of BPE. Our UPS systems, made entirely in India, are crucial for Foxconn’s operations. We are poised to reach the 1000 crore revenue mark as we penetrate more corporate enterprises. BPE is looking forward to new opportunities.”

BPE is a Noida based company and was established in the year 2000. It has expanded its branches by providing power solutions for the IT sector, telecom, Data centers, and more. BPE has a presence in Singapore, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

