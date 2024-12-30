BPE Introduces NRGX-2000, A Wall-Mount UPS

Best Power Equipments (BPE) has introduced NRGX-2000, a wall-mount, plug-and-play energy storage solution. The cutting-edge UPS system is equipped with a Lithium-ion battery and a unique fast charging capability, which enables at least 80% charging in less than 2 hours. The DG compatible power solution further comes with Pure Sine Wave, which makes it completely safe for all sensitive power-based devices.

Advertisment

Comment

“From small setups to large-scale enterprises, BPE is committed to the mission of empowering all with the most advanced power and energy storage solutions. Our latest offering, an extension of our flagship NRGX energy storage solutions range, is ideal for small and medium establishments, such as retail stores, shops, medium-sized households, ATMs etc, as it comes with a 2.0 kVA power capacity. As we step into 2025, we aim to capitalize on the buzzing market opportunities in the energy solutions space with a lineup of path-breaking products & customized power services,” said Amitansu Satpathy.

The operating voltage range of the advanced UPS is 110V~300V AC, depending on the load on the system. It offers an impressive output voltage of nearly 230V, and also a back-up time of 50-60 minutes on connected load. In addition to the wall-mount device, the NRGX energy storage solution range by BPE also comprises a tower-shaped high-energy UPS, which is essentially high energy on wheels, and NRGX-ESS Lithium – yet another high energy storage solution on wheels, powered with on-line double conversion technology.

Advertisment

The company has to its credit leading projects, including ISRO, PowerGrid, MOPA Goa Airport, Delhi Safe City, Nuclear Fuel Complex Hyderabad, Singapore Airlines, Datacentre in Navi Mumbai and PSUs among others

Read more from Archana Verma

Advertisment

Advertisment

Advertisment

Advertisment

Advertisment

Read more IT news