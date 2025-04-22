BPE Signs USD 2 Mn Deal in UAE for Power and Cooling Solutions

Just days after its strategic partnership in the Philippines to enhance energy reliability across the ASEAN region, India’s provider of power solutions Best Power Equipments (BPE) is now headed to UAE to sign yet another deal. Flagging off an era of next-generation, futuristic power solutions ecosystem in the region, BPE has inked a landmark deal worth $2 million with P&C, the leading system integration partners of Schneider Electric (APC) in the domain of Power and Cooling solutions for Datacentres and Enterprise infrastructure.

“We are glad to join forces with an entity like P&C to develop advanced, energy-efficient and scalable power infrastructure solutions, tailored specifically for the Middle East region. This collaboration will lay particular emphasis on mission-critical environments like datacentres, telecom and enterprise facilities. After Philippines and other ASEAN regions, this partnership reinforces our commitment to innovation and reliability, and further strengthens our position in the UAE and broader GCC region as a key player in powering the digital future,” said BPE Founder and Group MD Amitansu Satpathy.

Marking a new chapter in BPE’s global expansion journey, the announcement was made at the prestigious Middle East Energy (MEE) Exhibition 2025, hosted recently in UAE. The development comes shortly after BPE announced a strategic partnership with an organisation in the Philippines' energy sector, TOTALPower. As part of the partnership, advanced power infrastructure solutions are slated to be delivered in Philippines as well as other ASEAN regions. The objective is enhancing the energy reliability across industries, including commercial establishments, datacentres, industrial facilities etc.

