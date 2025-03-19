Brian Falvey is the New HPE Global Channel Services VP

HPE has appointed Brian Falvey as VP of global HPE services channel sales.

Advertisment

Favley takes the new role fom the beginning of April.

The announcement comes just eight days after HPE VP, North America Channels and Partner Ecosystem Phil Soper stepped down.

"Phil has been with HPE for five years and has led our channel efforts for the last three, having also been a vital part of the growth of the Canadian business," HPE said of Soper's departure."

Advertisment

Comment

Simon EwingtonSimon Ewington, Global Channel Leader and GM, HPE welcomed Favley by saying, "I am delighted to welcome Brian Falvey to the HPE Channel & Partner Ecosystem team as VP, WW HPE Services Channel Sales, where he will lead our Channel Services strategy - effective April 1, 2025. Brian joins us from the HPE North America team, where he has been serving as VP of Customer Success & Lifetime Value. He brings a wealth of experience in driving the growth of HPE solutions and fostering partner success through services. I am confident that, under Brian's leadership, we will further enable partners to seize margin-rich opportunities, drive long-term value, and differentiate themselves through services."

HPE is also fighting a regulatory battle about its attempted acquisition of Juniper Networks. While European regulators approved the deal, the US Department of Justice filed a suit to stop the merger earlier this year.

Advertisment

Read IT news here