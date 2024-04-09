Brillio appoints Ashish Singh to its Board Of Directors

Brillio, a rapidly expanding digital technology service provider, has announced today the appointment of Ashish Singh to its Board of Directors. Singh, based in Boston, brings over thirty years of consulting expertise across various industries, with a particular emphasis on healthcare. He currently serves as an Advisory Partner at Bain & Company. His addition to the Brillio Board aims to enhance the company's strategic direction, particularly within the healthcare vertical.

During his tenure at Bain, Singh spearheaded the establishment of several key practice areas, such as Pharmaceuticals, Enterprise Software, and Media & Entertainment. He initiated Bain's operations in South Asia in 2005 and served as its leader until 2015. A decade later, Singh played a pivotal role in Bain's entry into the Healthcare Services sector, overseeing the development of the Payer-Provider practice and engaging with three of the top five U.S. healthcare services companies as clients. He has served two terms on Bain's global Board of Directors and held the position of Global Practice Leader for Bain Healthcare. Additionally, Singh held leadership roles within Bain India, serving as its founding Managing Director from 2005 to 2011 and later as Chairman until 2015.

“We are thrilled to welcome a seasoned leader such as Ashish Singh to Brillio’s Board as part of our verticalization strategy to sharpen our customer relevance through industry-specific capabilities and offerings,” said Raj Mamodia, Founder and CEO of Brillio. “Ashish brings extensive experience in consulting in the healthcare industry and building technology-first companies that enable payers, providers, and pharmaceutical enterprises to accelerate their transformation journeys. His deep insights into the future of tech-driven healthcare will boost our ability to address the unmet needs of healthcare and life sciences companies as they turn to technology for improving access, enhancing experiences, elevating outcomes, and optimizing costs. Ashish’s visionary approach to steering innovation and transformation across complex landscapes aligns perfectly with our commitment to turning disruptions into advantages for our customers.”

“I am excited to join the Brillio board,” said Ashish Singh. “Brillio’s rise to market leadership with its sharp customer-centricity, challenger mindset, situational fluency, and focus on outcomes has been exemplary. I look forward to collaborating with the passionate and entrepreneurial teams at Brillio to help advance the company’s vision for delivering technology-led innovation, transformation, and growth.”

Apart from his roles at Bain, Singh has contributed to the healthcare sector by serving on the Board of Lyndra Therapeutics. Additionally, he actively collaborates with various innovative healthcare technology startups, particularly those based in India, where he holds positions as a Board member and strategic advisor. These startups share a common objective of potentially revolutionizing the U.S. healthcare system. They focus on diverse areas such as AI/ML-driven solutions for simplifying healthcare administration, next-generation care management and delivery targeting challenging segments, and leveraging big data and real-world evidence to drive solutions. Singh's involvement underscores his commitment to fostering advancements in healthcare technology and his recognition of the transformative potential of these startups in addressing critical issues within the U.S. healthcare landscape.