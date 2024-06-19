Brillio appoints Richard A. Fuchs to its Growth Advisory Board

Brillio, a digital technology service provider, announced the appointment of Richard A. Fuchs to the company’s Growth Advisory Board. Fuchs, a healthcare industry veteran, brings over 30 years of experience in driving growth at organizations such as Walmart Health and Wellness, Anthem, Inc., United Healthcare, and Health Net.

“We are excited to have Richard Fuchs on our Growth Advisory Board,” said Raj Mamodia, Founder and CEO of Brillio. “Richard’s proven leadership, experience, and expertise in transforming several players in the healthcare industry will be invaluable as Brillio partners with its healthcare clients to deliver innovative solutions led by Artificial Intelligence (AI) that drive superior patient outcomes, connected experiences, operational efficiency, and value-based care.”

Based in Laguna Beach, California, Richard A. Fuchs most recently served as the Senior Vice President for Innovation, Sales, and Strategy at Walmart Health and Wellness. In this role, he led innovative acquisitions and partnerships in the health and wellness sector. Fuchs brought Walmart's Health and Wellness assets to the payor market, led the division’s revenue growth strategy using Walmart's data insights to improve customer health outcomes, established carrier relationships for virtual and physical primary care services, and developed a Medicaid Redetermination Strategy.

“I am delighted to join the Growth Advisory Board of Brillio, a company known to challenge the status quo and deliver tangible outcomes,” said Richard A Fuchs. “I look forward to working with the entrepreneurial teams at Brillio in reimagining the future of tech-driven healthcare and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the fast-evolving, complex landscape of affordable and accessible healthcare.”

