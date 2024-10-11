Brillio Opens Digital Transformation Center in Gurugram, India

Brillio, a provider of digital transformation services and solutions, has announced the opening of its new center in Gurugram, India.

The facility is located at Cyber Greens in DLF Cyber City, Gurugram, a key hub in the region's technology ecosystem. The center features a modern workspace and advanced technology infrastructure designed to support innovation, collaboration, and agile working practices.

Strengthening AI-Led Capabilities

The new center will enhance Brillio’s AI-led capabilities and help the company leverage the local talent pool to deliver customized digital solutions to clients globally. This expansion is aimed at boosting Brillio’s service offerings in digital transformation for businesses across industries.

“The opening of our Gurugram center marks a significant milestone in our industry-leading growth journey,” said Sandeep Rane, Chief Delivery Officer, Brillio. “Gurugram’s dynamic business ecosystem and top-tier talent will further boost our ability to help our global clients in their transformation journeys. We look forward to leveraging the region’s vast potential in enabling innovation and excellence at scale as we empower our customers to turn the power of technology into competitive differentiation.”

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Brillio’s leadership team and distinguished guests from the industry.

More than three-fourths of Brillio’s global workforce, consisting of more than 6,000 professionals, is based in India. In addition to Gurugram, the company has centers in Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

