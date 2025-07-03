Capgemini launches resonance AI for scaled adoption

Capgemini has officially launched its Resonance AI Framework, a strategic initiative designed to help enterprises deploy artificial intelligence at scale while maintaining ethical integrity and operational alignment. The framework champions what Capgemini calls “human-AI chemistry”, aiming to ensure sustainable collaboration between human expertise and AI capabilities across business functions — from innovation to day-to-day execution.

At the heart of the framework is Capgemini’s RAISE platform, a suite of generative AI tools and intelligent agents that support strategic transformation in areas such as IT modernisation, business process automation, and customer engagement. It also includes a curated collection of offerings to support AI-powered strategy development and go-to-market acceleration.

Capgemini’s approach is centred around three key pillars:

AI Essentials (ACCESS) : Fusing enterprise data with intelligent infrastructure to derive actionable insights.

AI Readiness (ADAPT): Building governance frameworks, ethical safeguards, and workforce models to ensure responsible AI deployment.

Human-AI Chemistry (ADOPT): Designing collaborative environments where AI and human roles are clearly defined and aligned with ethical principles.

Capgemini Group CEO Aiman Ezzat noted that the framework helps bridge the gap between vision and execution, empowering businesses to embed AI seamlessly into everyday operations and realise tangible value.

Already adopted by global clients, the framework has demonstrated impactful results. For instance, Capgemini’s collaboration with a major pharmaceutical company saw its IT service desk transformed through agentic and generative AI, achieving 20% faster handling, 40% cost savings, and 80% automation without human intervention.

This launch builds on Capgemini’s growing investment in AI, supported by its Centres of Excellence, two AI-focused labs, and collaborations with technology giants including AWS, Microsoft, and Mistral AI.

The Resonance AI Framework sets a new benchmark for enterprise AI transformation, combining technical capability with ethical clarity and operational scalability .