Cashify joins hands with Google to bring refurbished Pixel smartphones to India

The refurbished smartphone market in India is getting a major boost. Cashify, the country’s leading re-commerce platform, has entered into an exclusive partnership with Google to sell certified refurbished Pixel devices. The collaboration aims to make premium smartphones more affordable, trustworthy and sustainable, tapping into a refurbished market that is projected to touch USD 10 billion by 2026.

Every Pixel phone under this programme is expertly renewed by Cashify using Google-authorised spares where required. The devices undergo rigorous quality checks and come with a one-year warranty, offering consumers both peace of mind and value for money.

Expanding reach and trust with r efurbished Pixel

From 3 September, refurbished Pixel smartphones will be available on the Cashify app and website. Select Cashify retail outlets will also stock them. With Cashify’s growing offline footprint complementing its strong online presence, availability is expected to increase across major cities and towns.

According to a Redseer report, India’s refurbished smartphone market is witnessing rapid expansion, driven by rising consumer interest in sustainable technology and affordable premium devices. This partnership is designed to address that demand, while also reducing e-waste by extending device lifecycles.

Mandeep Manocha, Co-founder & CEO, Cashify, said, “As the demand for high-quality refurbished devices continues to rise in India, ensuring consumer trust and accessibility has become more important than ever. In line with this, we are partnering with Google to bring certified refurbished Pixel smartphones to Indian consumers. This initiative represents a significant step in strengthening confidence in the refurbished market by offering devices that meet the highest standards of quality and reliability. Our shared commitment to sustainability and affordability will make premium technology more accessible, while promoting a more responsible approach to consumption.”

Prem Pandian, Global Head of Strategic Initiatives and Partnerships, Google Hardware, added, “Our collaboration with Cashify is a significant step in making the premium Pixel experience more accessible in India, while also advancing our commitment to a circular economy. This Trusted Reseller programme is designed to meet the robust demand from Indian consumers for premium devices at an accessible price point. Cashify’s expertise provides a trusted, quality-assured path for owning a Pixel, giving our customers complete peace of mind.”

Cashify and Google's move towards a circular economy

Beyond the immediate consumer benefit, this partnership reflects a broader global shift towards circular economies. By extending the life of Pixel smartphones and cutting down on e-waste, Cashify and Google are promoting a more sustainable tech ecosystem.

The collaboration sets a new benchmark in India’s re-commerce market, blending trust, affordability and sustainability to deliver a premium yet responsible smartphone experience.

