Centric Partners Prodapt to Enhance Customer Experience

Centric Infrastructure Group, LLC (Centric), a Texas-based natural gas distributor and fiber optic telecommunications service provider, has joined forces with Prodapt to revolutionize its customer experience. This partnership reflects Centric's commitment to providing unparalleled customer service.

By leveraging Prodapt's expertise and innovative solutions, Centric aims to enhance every aspect of its customer interactions. This collaboration signals Centric's proactive approach toward staying ahead in a competitive market by prioritizing customer satisfaction and loyalty. Through streamlined processes and advanced technologies, Centric seeks to elevate its service delivery and ensure that customers receive the highest level of support and responsiveness.

With Prodapt's support, Centric is poised to achieve its goal of becoming a leader in delivering exceptional customer experiences within the natural gas and telecommunications industries. Utilizing Prodapt's advanced solutions and industry know-how, Centric is dedicated to elevating its customer experience standards, setting new benchmarks for satisfaction and operational efficiency.

By tapping into Prodapt's expertise, Centric aims to streamline its processes and implement innovative strategies that optimize customer interactions and service delivery. This collaboration underscores Centric's proactive stance in addressing evolving customer needs and market demands. Through tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies, Centric seeks to strengthen its position as a leader in the industry, fostering long-term customer relationships built on trust and reliability.

With Prodapt's support, Centric is poised to enhance its service offerings and drive sustainable growth, ultimately solidifying its reputation as a customer-centric organization committed to excellence. Acknowledging the increasing demand in the Fiber to the Home/Business (FTTH/B) sector, Centric identifies the necessity for adaptable solutions amid intricate software licensing cycles and fragmented business workflows.

To address this, Prodapt will introduce a versatile, cloud-native, digital Business Support System (BSS) platform. This platform will seamlessly integrate leading components from Salesforce and Aria, aiming to accelerate service provision and optimize business processes. By leveraging this solution, Centric anticipates enhancing its agility and responsiveness in meeting customer demands while simplifying internal operations.

The collaboration underscores Centric's commitment to staying ahead in a competitive market by embracing innovative technologies tailored to meet evolving industry requirements. Through this initiative, Centric aims to solidify its position as a frontrunner in delivering high-quality fiber optic telecommunications services to homes and businesses.

"We selected Prodapt based on their demonstrated proficiency in implementing Salesforce industry solutions and the alignment of their proposed solution with our customer experience vision," stated Kevin McKenna, SVP of Business Development at Centric Infrastructure Group.

"Natural gas suppliers and fiber service providers require adaptable and digitally native solutions to enhance last-mile service delivery and operational efficiency, ensuring a seamless experience for both field staff and customers. Combining Prodapt’s Telecom-Native integration expertise with the proven success of Salesforce products creates a powerful synergy enabling Centric to deliver exceptional experiences," remarked Smita Katariya, Head of BSS Practice, Prodapt.