Check Point Honors Asia Pacific Partners at 2024 Partner Conference

Check Point Software Technologies, a global provider of AI-powered, cloud-delivered cybersecurity solutions, recognized partners across the Asia Pacific region during the 2024 Check Point Asia Pacific Partner Conference. The event, held from September 2nd to 5th in Phuket, Thailand, brought together 240 regional partners from 19 countries.

Acknowledging Top Performers in Cybersecurity

The Partner Awards honored the cybersecurity providers and distributors across the region. These partners have played a key role in helping customers build secure business environments by adopting Check Point’s security approach, which focuses on three core principles: comprehensive, consolidated, and collaborative protection.

By utilizing a prevention-first security architecture that addresses all attack vectors, optimizing security operations, and encouraging proactive collaboration, these partners have successfully identified and developed new sales opportunities, contributing to increased revenue predictability in a dynamic market.

Pankaj Narayan, Head of Channels for Check Point Asia Pacific, emphasized the significance of these partnerships: “Check Point Software is proud to recognize the outstanding contributions of our top business partners across Asia Pacific. These partners deliver unparalleled business value by adopting our 3Cs of security, which play a crucial role in consolidating a stronger security posture for our customers. Through an integrated partnership with Check Point, these award-winning partners are not only driving technology adoption but also ensuring ongoing customer engagement, particularly in areas like cloud and mobile security. Their efforts are vital in today’s digital landscape, where cyber security is more critical than ever.”

He continued, “These awards honour channel excellence in helping customers enhance their cyber security capabilities amidst the consistently rising tide of global cyberattacks, which are increasing in sophistication, leveraging new technology such as AI. With Check Point’s prevention-first approach and our partners' dedication, we are poised to elevate our engagements, create more opportunities, and achieve our shared mission of securing the world.”

Awarding Partners for Cybersecurity Leadership

Award Recipients

Growth Partner of the Year: NCS Pte. Ltd, Singapore. NCS has been a key strategic partner for Check Point in Singapore, showing strong year-on-year growth, particularly in the Government and Enterprise sectors.

Partner of the Year: NEC Australia. NEC has partnered with Check Point for many years, focusing on the State and Federal Government sectors, particularly in healthcare. The partnership has been driven by a joint Go-to-Market plan across various teams.

Harmony Partner of the Year: Softcell Technologies Global Pvt. Ltd, India. Softcell, one of India’s leading System Integrators, has upskilled in Check Point products, especially the Harmony suite. They have been a top contributor to demand generation and achieved significant business development success.

Cloud Partner of the Year: ASF Consultancy Limited, Hong Kong. ASF has been the top cloud partner in Hong Kong for two consecutive years, helping clients transition from on-premise to cloud-based security solutions.

Quantum Partner of the Year: ST Engineering Info-Security Pte Ltd, Singapore. ST Engineering has successfully deployed Check Point Quantum and Hyperscale solutions across defense, government, and commercial sectors.

Infinity Partner of the Year: Vastcom Technology Limited, Macau. Vastcom secured the first million-dollar Infinity deal in Macau, contributing significantly to Check Point’s presence in the region.

New Customer Partner of the Year: Hitachi Systems India Limited. Hitachi Systems achieved substantial growth through customer collaboration, leading to key customer acquisitions and upselling initiatives.

Distributor of the Year: Tech Data Advanced Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. Tech Data played a pivotal role in building a strong technical team, achieving the highest annual revenue for Check Point in India.

Growth Distributor of the Year: Dicker Data, Australia. Dicker Data experienced over 100% growth in new business with Check Point in the first half of 2024, driven by partner enablement and innovative marketing strategies.

GSI Partner of the Year: NTT Ltd, APAC. NTT achieved significant growth across Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Singapore, and China, securing large enterprise deals and contributing to joint business success.

ATC Partner of the Year: Red Education, Australia. Red Education was recognized for its role in cybersecurity education, helping address the skills gap and contributing to a more secure digital future.

APAC Technical Excellence Award: Keystone Solutions, Inc., Philippines. Keystone played a key role in advancing Check Point Infinity Total Protection contracts, driving business growth through technical expertise and customer success.

These awards underscore the vital role of Check Point’s partners in advancing cybersecurity across the Asia Pacific region.

