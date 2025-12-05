Check Point's Quantum software update targets AI-era risks

Enterprises moving deeper into AI-driven workflows are facing rising pressure on their security teams. Check Point Software Technologies has announced Quantum Firewall Software R82.10, a new release introducing 20 capabilities designed to support safer AI adoption, strengthen hybrid mesh security and streamline Zero Trust operations across distributed environments.

New demands from expanding AI use

The update arrives as enterprises scale their use of AI tools and large language models. This increased activity links more users, branches and Cloud environments, creating exposure to AI-generated threats, identity misuse and configuration drift.

Nataly Kremer, Chief Product Officer, Check Point Software Technologies, said the release helps organisations shift towards a prevention-first model by unifying management and tightening Zero Trust enforcement while supporting responsible AI development.

IDC’s Frank Dickson said security teams cannot risk slowing business innovation as AI expands. He noted that the benefits of AI do not diminish the threat surface it introduces and said embedded AI security in the network stack is a suitable direction for improving an organisation’s posture.

Four operational focus areas

Check Point has grouped the 20 new capabilities into four areas that reflect current operational pressure points for enterprise security teams.

Supporting safe AI adoption

R82.10 detects unauthorised GenAI tools and improves visibility into applications such as ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini. It also monitors model context protocol usage to protect AI-powered workflows.

Strengthening hybrid mesh network security

The software centralises internet access management for SASE and firewalls, and simplifies gateway-to-SASE connectivity. Identity and device posture validation has been expanded to support Zero Trust operations a larger scale.

Taking a prevention-first approach to modern threats

The release includes phishing protection that works without HTTPS inspection, adaptive IPS features to reduce alert fatigue and new Threat Prevention Insights that surface misconfigurations and posture gaps.

Eliminating silos with a unified security platform

R82.10 expands the company’s open-garden architecture with more than 250 integrations. These allow organisations to use endpoint posture signals from their existing providers directly within Check Point policies.

Chris Konrad, Vice President, Global Cyber, World Wide Technology, said the company is delivering AI security innovations at a time when organisations need consistent protection for AI workloads from training through inference.

Part of a broader AI security stack

Quantum Firewall Software R82.10 integrates with the company’s wider AI security stack, supported by the recent acquisition of Lakera. Alongside the Infinity Platform and its open-garden approach, the software is presented as a unified path for securing AI usage and automating prevention across hybrid environments.

The company will highlight the new capabilities during its webinar, Securing the AI Transformation in a Hyperconnected World, on 4 December, featuring speakers from Check Point, NVIDIA and IDC. The software will be available for download later this month.

