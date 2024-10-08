Check Point Software Acquires Cyberint Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies, a global name in cybersecurity solutions, has announced the completion of its acquisition of Cyberint Technologies, a provider of external risk management solutions. This acquisition aims to strengthen Check Point's cybersecurity offerings by incorporating advanced external risk management capabilities.

“At Check Point, we are dedicated to staying ahead of the ever-growing threat landscape. By bringing Cyberint’s real-time exposure analysis to our Infinity Platform, we are providing our customers with proactive and actionable threat intelligence and exposure management that will protect them from even more threats,” said Sharon Schusheim, Chief Services Officer at Check Point Software Technologies. “Cyberint’s technology will expand the threat prevention capabilities of the Infinity platform. We believe Security and Risk Management (SRM) leaders responsible for security operations will derive high value from it.”

Cyberint’s Capabilities Integrated into Check Point’s Infinity Platform and Managed Services

Cyberint's core capabilities have now been integrated into Check Point's Infinity Platform and managed services, offering businesses a comprehensive external risk management solution.

Comprehensive External Risk Management: The solution detects and removes impersonating websites, phishing and social media accounts, stolen credentials, and leaked organizational data. It also identifies vulnerable internet-facing websites and applications, enabling businesses to prioritize and address these risks effectively.

Actionable Intelligence for Rapid Response: With actionable intelligence available within 20 minutes of setup, security teams can respond swiftly to threats and prevent incidents like ransomware.

AI-Powered and Supported by Managed Services: The system uses AI to detect risks, deliver contextualized alerts, and reduce false positives. Human intelligence enhances these capabilities, providing expert guidance and high-quality risk management.