Check Point Software Technologies: Cybersecurity Predictions for 2025

Check Point Software Technologies, a cybersecurity solutions provider, has released its 2025 cybersecurity predictions, identifying emerging challenges for organizations as they adopt new technologies. The report highlights significant threats, including AI-driven attacks, quantum vulnerabilities, and risks associated with cloud systems.

Key Cybersecurity Predictions for 2025

AI-Powered Cyber Attacks



The role of artificial intelligence (AI) in cybercrime is expected to increase. Threat actors will use AI to develop personalized phishing schemes and adaptive malware capable of evading detection by learning from real-time data. Smaller hacker groups will also leverage AI tools to conduct large-scale operations without requiring advanced technical expertise.

Ransomware Targeting Supply Chains



Ransomware attacks are predicted to become more automated and focused on critical supply chains, potentially disrupting entire industries. Cybercriminals will utilize AI-enhanced phishing and deepfake impersonations to bypass security measures, leading to significant operational and financial impacts.

Data Breaches from Improper AI Usage



The growing integration of AI tools, such as ChatGPT, into business processes introduces the risk of accidental data exposure. Employees may inadvertently share sensitive information with external AI platforms, necessitating the implementation of governance frameworks to ensure data privacy and security.

Quantum Computing Threats

Advances in quantum computing will pose challenges to traditional encryption methods. Although large-scale quantum attacks remain years away, industries such as finance and healthcare are advised to adopt quantum-safe encryption to prepare for these threats.

Deepfake and Social Media Exploitation



Cybercriminals are expected to target social media platforms more frequently, using personal data for scams and impersonations. AI-powered deepfakes will create convincing fraudulent content, threatening financial transactions and corporate security. Real-time AI defenses will be crucial for detecting and mitigating these attacks.

AI-Driven Security Operations Centers (SOCs)

Security Operations Centers will increasingly rely on AI co-pilots to analyze large data volumes, prioritize threats, and automate threat detection. These tools will improve response times and reduce false positives, enhancing the efficiency of security operations.

Convergence of CIO and CISO Roles



As AI and hybrid-cloud adoption grow, the roles of Chief Information Officers (CIOs) and Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) will merge, focusing on integrated risk management. This shift will align IT and cybersecurity functions, with CIOs taking a more active role in security operations.

Cloud Security Platforms



The report predicts a shift towards integrated cloud security platforms, such as Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPP), for monitoring and securing multi-cloud environments. AI will enable proactive threat prevention, moving beyond reactive security measures.

Expanding IoT Attack Surface



With an estimated 32 billion Internet of Things (IoT) devices by 2025, securing these systems will be critical. Attackers may exploit poorly secured IoT devices to breach cloud networks. Adopting Zero Trust architectures and AI-driven threat detection will be essential to counter these risks.

Preparing for 2025

Organizations must adapt to these evolving threats by implementing proactive measures, including advanced AI-driven defenses, governance frameworks, and secure technology adoption. Check Point’s predictions serve as a roadmap for navigating the complex cybersecurity challenges of the coming year.

"In 2025, AI will drive both attacks and protections. Security teams will rely on AI-powered tools tailored to their unique environments, but adversaries will respond with increasingly sophisticated, AI-driven phishing and deepfake campaigns,” said Dr. Dorit Dor, Chief Technology Officer at Check Point.

“Meanwhile, attackers will exploit overlooked vulnerabilities as well as service accounts and machine-to-machine access keys for lateral movement within networks, further complicating defenses. As cyber conflicts extend to social platforms and even the battlefield, organisations must use more preventative methods and adapt quickly to safeguard their operations from emerging threats."

