Check Point Warns of Increased Cyber Threats

As the holiday season approaches in India, the use of mobile devices for outdoor activities and travel is expected to rise. Check Point Software Technologies, a provider of AI-powered, cloud-delivered cybersecurity solutions, warns that cybercriminals are likely to exploit this increased smartphone usage during vacations.

According to the Check Point Software Threat Intelligence Report for July 2024, 25% of organizations experienced a malicious incident, with 179 fraudulent applications and 16,777 risky apps identified. In India, organizations faced an average of 3,163 attacks per week over the last six months, compared to 1,587 attacks per organization globally. The number of attacks is expected to increase as the holiday season continues.

The Global Threat Index for June 2024 identified Joker, an Android spyware designed to steal SMS messages, contact lists, and device information, as the most widespread mobile malware. It was followed by Anubis, a banking trojan for Android devices, and AhMyth, a remote access trojan.

Cybercriminals often take advantage of this period when security measures are more relaxed. They use phishing websites that mimic legitimate sites, such as banks, to steal personal information. Public Wi-Fi networks in locations like hotels and cafes also pose risks, as criminals can intercept communications to access sensitive data. Additionally, downloading applications from unofficial sources can expose users to malware.

Check Point Software offers several tips to protect devices during the holiday season:

Enable Two-Factor Authentication: Ensure that social media accounts have two-factor authentication enabled to provide an additional layer of security beyond the usual password.

Secure Wi-Fi Usage: Avoid connecting to open and unprotected Wi-Fi networks, as cybercriminals may use them to intercept personal information. Use networks that require a password and are encrypted. For added protection, consider using a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

Protect Devices from Heat: Keep electronic devices out of direct sunlight to prevent damage. Install security solutions to detect and eliminate threats, and regularly update software and applications to fix vulnerabilities.

Beware of Phishing: Remain cautious of phishing attempts through emails, text messages, or social networks. Verify the authenticity of any suspicious messages by checking the sender's original website.

Keep Devices Updated: Regularly update devices with the latest software patches to address security flaws and vulnerabilities. Setting devices to update automatically can help maintain protection against the latest threats.

"Summer is a time to relax, but we cannot let our guard down when it comes to cyber security. Keeping our devices secure is essential to enjoy our vacation without worries. By following a few simple protection steps, we can prevent most cyberattacks and keep our information safe," warns Sundar Balasubramanian, MD at Check Point Software Technologies, India & SAARC.

