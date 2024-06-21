Cisco Announces Meraki India for Secure Networking & Data Localization

Cisco has announced the launch of Cisco Meraki India Region, a new cloud region hosted on a cloud service provider approved by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India. This initiative aims to support businesses in India in adopting cloud-first strategies while meeting local data storage and privacy requirements.

Cisco Meraki is used by over 810,000 customers worldwide as a cloud-managed IT platform. It supports cloud-first business transformation through simplified operations, secure networking, and an ecosystem that fosters growth and innovation. Meraki provides capabilities in networking (wired, wireless, SD-WAN), secure networking, and IoT (sensors), offering customers centralized visibility and control, unified management of networks, and reduced operational expenses.

“Launching the Meraki India Region is a critical step to ensuring customers can securely connect and scale their business with the simplicity they expect from Meraki,” said Lawrence Huang, SVP/GM – Cisco Networking – Meraki & Wireless. “The Meraki India Region helps our customers meet their local data storage needs with advanced security features such as penetration testing and daily vulnerability scans, continuing the drive towards digital transformation across the country.”

This launch coincides with increasing demand for data localization and privacy. According to the Cisco 2024 Data Privacy Benchmark Study, 97% of organizations in India believe data is safer when stored locally, and 94% trust global providers to protect their data more effectively than local providers. For customers prioritizing local data storage, such as public sector entities, government, education, financial institutions, healthcare, and professional services, the Meraki India Region offers benefits that support their cloud transformation efforts.

Daisy Chittilapilly, President, of Cisco India & SAARC, said, “As businesses continue to embrace a cloud-first environment, they are seeking a comprehensive networking platform that offers agility, flexibility, and secure access to drive operational efficiencies and succeed in an interconnected world. With the launch of the Meraki India Region, we aim to do just that.”

As India advances towards a digital-first approach, Cisco aims to drive large-scale digital transformation and support a connected future. With Meraki, Cisco offers customers resilient and secure cloud infrastructure to develop solutions, simplify network operations, create scalable networks, unify secure IT experiences, and address changing customer needs.

