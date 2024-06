Cisco has commenced Cisco LIVE 2024 with new AI-powered innovations and investments emphasizing AI as pivotal in technology. These initiatives aim to enhance digital resilience by connecting and safeguarding entire organizations while fostering growth, scalability, and inclusivity. At its networking and security event, Cisco is introducing AI-enriched solutions across its portfolio. These offerings provide customers with enhanced visibility and insights to secure and manage their digital presence effectively, bolstering overall digital resilience.

“We're thrilled to share incredible innovation and new AI-powered capabilities for our customers this week at Cisco Live,” said Chuck Robbins, Chair and CEO of Cisco. “Cisco is uniquely positioned to revolutionize the way infrastructure and data connect and protect organizations of all sizes, and we are confident we are the right strategic partner for our customers in this era of AI."

Cisco Investments has announced a $1B global investment fund to expand and enhance AI solutions for security and reliability. The strategic investments in Cohere, Mistral AI, and Sale AI focus on advancing customer readiness, compute infrastructure, foundational models, model development, and training.

Cisco's product innovations address core customer challenges, highlighting Cisco's role as a strategic ally in business and technology. Featured customers at Cisco Live include Steve Madden, Room & Board, Marriott, AT&T, Equinix, WWE, SoFi Stadium Hollywood Park, and McLaren F1 Racing.

Cisco is advancing AI integration across its offerings with key developments in networking, security, observability, and the future of work:

AI & Networking

Cisco Nexus HyperFabric AI clusters: This solution, developed with NVIDIA, simplifies the design, deployment, monitoring, and assurance of AI pods and data center workloads.

Cisco Networking Cloud: New AI-native Digital Experience Assurance innovations from Cisco ThousandEyes extend assurance capabilities across enterprise, cloud, SaaS, and internet networks.

AI & Security

Cisco enhances its Security Cloud with new capabilities, bolstering AI-driven security measures and integrating AMD Pensando DPUs and Intel IPUs for optimized distributed security architectures.

AI & Observability

Cisco's acquisition of Splunk enhances digital experiences through enhanced visibility and real-time insights, now integrated with Cisco AppDynamics for improved troubleshooting and performance monitoring.

Introduction of Splunk Log Observer for Cisco AppDynamics and AI assistant for faster decision-making in complex environments.

AI & the Future of Work

Innovations in Webex Contact Center introduce conversational self-service experiences and AI Assistant for agents, alongside enhancements in Webex Suite for remote device management and desk reservation with Cisco Spaces.

Enabling AI Skills

Cisco launches AI fundamentals training for partners, covering infrastructure optimization for AI workloads and Cisco's AI strategy.

The new Cisco Certification in AI offers skills validation for designing modern AI architecture supporting workforce readiness in AI and ML technologies.

