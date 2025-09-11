Cisco strengthens open data ecosystems with Splunk-Snowflake integration

Cisco has announced the launch of Splunk Federated Search for Snowflake, a new integration designed to unify operational and business data across Splunk and Snowflake environments. The move reflects Cisco’s intent to foster open data ecosystems and enable enterprises to draw faster and richer insights in the age of AI-driven data growth.

In today’s agentic AI era, organisations are grappling with massive volumes of data spread across multiple platforms. Security, observability, and operations teams require unified visibility to make informed decisions. With the new integration, Splunk users can now query Snowflake data directly from the Splunk interface, merge it with existing Splunk datasets, and drive deeper analytics.

Kamal Hathi, SVP and GM, Splunk, a Cisco company, said, “Splunk Federated Search for Snowflake makes it simple for customers to access and act on their data, uniting business and operational insights in one view. Together with the Snowflake integration, we’re creating a more open ecosystem to help organisations use data to make faster decisions, accelerate innovation, and deliver more trusted customer experiences.”

Carl Perry, Head of Analytics, Snowflake, added, “Our integration with Splunk extends Snowflake as a trusted platform for unifying and simplifying data access at scale. Through the integration, Snowflake and Splunk will be able to more effectively connect data and break down silos for our joint customers.”

Splunk Federated Search for Snowflake: Key highlights

The new integration provides enterprises with flexibility and speed in managing complex data challenges. Its main features include:

Easy onboarding : Add Snowflake as a Splunk data source without complexity.

Federated query experience : Use SPL-like queries to search Snowflake data directly within Splunk.

Powerful data joins : Combine datasets from Snowflake and Splunk for enriched business context and insight.

Efficient querying: Optimise performance by running partial queries in Snowflake and final joins in Splunk.

By enabling operational and business data to be viewed together, Cisco aims to help IT operations (ITOps), security operations (SecOps), and engineering teams set the right context, break down silos, and accelerate incident detection, triage, and resolution.

