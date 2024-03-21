Cloudera and NVIDIA partner to expand GenAI Capabilities

Cloudera announced its expanded collaboration with NVIDIA. Cloudera Powered by NVIDIA will integrate enterprise-grade NVIDIA NIM microservices, part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, into Cloudera Machine Learning, a Cloudera Data Platform service for AI/ML workflows, to deliver fast, secure, and simplified end-to-end generative AI workflows in production.

Combining enterprise data with a comprehensive full-stack platform optimized for large language models (LLM) is pivotal in advancing an organization's generative AI applications from pilot to production. NVIDIA NIM and NeMo Retriever microservices empower developers to connect AI models with their business data, encompassing text, images, and various visualizations like bar graphs, line plots, and pie charts. These microservices facilitate the generation of highly accurate, contextually relevant responses. Leveraging NVIDIA microservices, Cloudera Machine Learning enables customers to unlock the value of their enterprise data managed by Cloudera. This integration brings high-performance AI workflows, AI platform software, and accelerated computing to the data, regardless of its location.

Cloudera plans to unveil several integrations with NVIDIA microservices. Specifically, Cloudera Machine Learning will incorporate model and application serving functionalities powered by NVIDIA microservices, enhancing model inference performance across all tasks.

This addition enables customers to benefit from fault tolerance, low-latency serving, and auto-scaling for models deployed across various environments, including public and private clouds. Moreover, Cloudera Machine Learning will integrate NVIDIA NeMo Retriever microservices, streamlining the connection of custom large language models (LLMs) to enterprise data. This enhancement empowers users to develop retrieval-augmented generation (RAG)-based applications for seamless integration into production environments.

Previously, Cloudera collaborated with NVIDIA to leverage GPU-optimized data processing by integrating the NVIDIA RAPIDS Accelerator for Apache Spark into the Cloudera Data Platform. Now, with the upcoming inclusion of NVIDIA microservices and integration with NVIDIA AI Enterprise, the Cloudera Data Platform will offer distinctive streamlined end-to-end hybrid AI pipelines.

In the future, organizations spanning various sectors will possess the capability to rapidly and seamlessly construct, tailor, and implement large language models (LLMs) pivotal for groundbreaking generative AI. This encompasses the creation of applications like coding co-pilots to expedite development, chatbots for automating customer engagements, text summarization tools for swift document processing, as well as streamlined and contextually aware search functionalities, among other possibilities. Such advancements aim to enhance time-to-business value by simplifying and expediting data and advanced AI procedures across the enterprise, thereby augmenting revenue generation and optimizing costs.

“Cloudera is integrating NVIDIA NIM and CUDA-X microservices to power Cloudera Machine Learning, helping customers turn AI hype into business reality,” said Priyank Patel, Vice President of AI/ML Products at Cloudera. “In addition to delivering powerful generative AI capabilities and performance to customers, the results of this integration will empower enterprises to make more accurate and timely decisions while also mitigating inaccuracies, hallucinations, and errors in predictions – all critical factors for navigating today’s data landscape.”

“Enterprises are eager to leverage their massive volumes of data for generative AI to build custom copilots and productivity tools,” said Justin Boitano, Vice President of Enterprise Products at NVIDIA. “The integration of NVIDIA NIM microservices into the Cloudera Data Platform offers developers a way to more easily and flexibly deploy LLMs to drive business transformation.”

Cloudera will unveil its latest AI advancements at NVIDIA GTC, the premier developer conference for the AI era. The event, occurring from March 18-21 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, CA, serves as a gathering point for organizations and pioneers driving the future of AI and accelerated computing.