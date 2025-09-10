CloudKeeper appoints Sanjeev Mittal to drive product and technology strategy

CloudKeeper has announced the appointment of Sanjeev Mittal as its new Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO). In his role, Mittal will lead the company’s product and technology strategy, strengthening its capabilities in cloud optimisation and accelerating innovation to meet the changing demands of global businesses.

Based in London, Mittal brings more than two decades of international leadership experience across enterprise software, cloud solutions and product-led growth. He has previously driven the turnaround of a SaaS APM company serving over 800 customers. Following its acquisition by BMC Software, he continued to work with the private equity firm to replicate successful go-to-market strategies across portfolio companies. His earlier career includes senior positions at Amazon Web Services (AWS), Oracle, Nokia and Sapient.

At AWS, Mittal played a key role in developing go-to-market strategies and product innovations, working closely with enterprise ISVs to co-create cloud-based solutions. His expertise in cloud-native offerings comes at a time when CloudKeeper is investing in solutions that help organisations unlock greater value from Cloud, especially with technologies such as AI reshaping the landscape.

Deepak Mittal, CEO, CloudKeeper, said, “We are excited to welcome Sanjeev as our Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO). His extensive experience with global technology firms and deep understanding of the cloud ecosystem will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen the growth of our products. On a personal note, Sanjeev and I started our careers around the same time, and it’s amazing to team up with him again to shape CloudKeeper’s future. Having used CloudKeeper’s services himself, he truly understands what our customers need.”

Sharing his perspective, Sanjeev Mittal said, “CloudKeeper has established itself as a trusted partner in cloud cost optimisation and FinOps, and I am excited to help expand its impact. With cloud and AI evolving hand in hand, businesses need products that deliver efficiency while enabling innovation. I look forward to contributing to CloudKeeper’s mission of empowering customers to realise the full potential of their cloud investments.”

CloudKeeper has built a strong reputation for simplifying cloud management and enabling sustainable savings for businesses worldwide. Its portfolio includes CloudKeeper Tuner, the industry’s first AI-powered AWS usage optimisation solution, and CloudKeeper Lens, a visibility platform offering predictive analytics and resource-level insights. These products are complemented by services such as cloud modernisation, migration support, well-architected reviews and round-the-clock customer support.

With the appointment of Sanjeev Mittal, CloudKeeper aims to build on its momentum by enhancing its product portfolio and delivering solutions that align with evolving market needs and the future opportunities of Cloud.

