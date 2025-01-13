CMDA Delhi holds an Event on Indian Competition Law

The CMDA, Delhi in collaboration with Luthra & Luthra Law Offices India, held an event titled Understanding & Complying with Indian Competition Law on January 10, 2025. Held physically at Anand Niketan Club, New Delhi and live-streamed online, the event saw participation of CMDA members and mediapersons.

Proceedings

Puneet Singhal, President, CMDA-Delhi and Manoj Khanna, Secretary, CMDA-Delhi, delivered the opening remarks, highlighting the importance of understaning and compliance with competition laws for fostering a fair and thriving business competition in the market.

The session was led by two eminent speakers, Gurdev Raj Bhatia, Partner and Head Competition Law Practice; and Arjun Nihal Singh, Partner at Luthra & Luthra Law Offices India. They delivered presentations, explaining the benefits, challenges, structure, powers, policies and aims of competition law. The speakers also informed the audience of practical manoevres to bring compliance, avert legal bottlenecks and resolve conflicts among competitors.

“We are excited to hold this event, bringing crucial knowledge about competition law to our members. We aim to empower IT partner businesses with the tools to navigate legal challenges and contribute to a fair, thriving business environment," said Manoj Khanna, Secretary, CMDA, Delhi.

Puneet Singhal, President, CMDA, Delhi, highlighted the importance of this kind of legal awareness among the IT partners in order to take their business forward in a smooth manner.

Gurdev Raj Bhatia and Arjun Nihal Singh apprised the audience of the snsitivities of the competition law, its intricacies and the need to understand it carefully and to use it in the favour f the business leaders.

