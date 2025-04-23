CoEs for Training Women in AI to be Set Up across Six States in India

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Microsoft have signed a MoU to launch AI Careers for Women, a pioneering skilling initiative aimed at empowering women in higher education institutions to pursue careers in AI. This strategic collaboration seeks to bridge the gender gap in emerging tech by equipping women with industry-aligned AI skills, enabling them to participate meaningfully in the digital economy and become active contributors to India’s innovation-led growth.

As part of this collaboration, Microsoft will provide 240-hours training curriculum under AI skilling and Innovation framework for women, aligned to the industry standards and developed in consultation with the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET). The training will be delivered in a hub and spoke model in partnership with the state government departments for higher education, across a network of 30 Centre of Excellence - Hubs and 150 educational institutions – spokes in Tier-II and Tier-III towns across six states.

Comments and Programme Highlights

Speaking on the partnership, Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge), MSDE and Minister of State, Ministry of Education said, “This initiative exemplifies how government and industry can come together to shape an inclusive and future-ready workforce. Our partnership with Microsoft underlines the Ministry’s commitment to expanding opportunities for women in emerging tech fields like AI. By embedding this program within credit-linked university curricula and aligning it with the National Education Policy (NEP), we’re reimagining 21st-century learning - making it flexible, interdisciplinary and deeply rooted in industry needs. Empowering young women with in-demand digital skills will not only transform individual careers but also accelerate the nation’s journey toward a more equitable and innovation-driven economy.”

As one of the programme partners, Edunet Foundation will implement this programme, working closely with the participating academic institutions, government bodies, corporate organisations and industry bodies, building an alliance to bring ecosystem change and enable industry relevant skills and economic opportunities for Women in AI, thereby enhancing their workforce participation.

The programme complements classroom learning in higher education by establishing 30 CoEs at women institutions that act as hub centres and further support 150 spoke centers in Tier-II and Tier-III towns, offering in-depth AI training with hands-on exposure to AI tools and real-world applications, helping 20,000 learners to gain industry-relevant skills and project-based experience. Learners will benefit through structured training from experts, AI certifications, internships, apprenticeship, fellowship, career guidance and job opportunities in AI enabled roles.

The programme will also create opportunities for women in rural India to innovate on AI and enhance their economic opportunities, equipping them to be AI developers, building AI applications and datasets, thereby building talent pipeline for rural AI innovation/enterprise. This initiative builds on Microsoft’s ongoing skilling efforts with MSDE. MSDE will collaborate with Microsoft in accreditation of the curriculum and enable rural girls with apprenticeship and job opportunities through these centers of excellence.

Highlighting Microsoft's commitment to inclusive skilling, Aparna Gupta, Global Delivery Center Leader Microsoft India, said, “I'm thrilled to see Microsoft's partnership with the MSDE take shape, empowering young women in India to build careers in AI. We believe that equitable access to AI skills is crucial for inclusive economic growth. Through this collaboration, we’re strengthening capacity building across institutions in Tier-II and Tier-III towns, ultimately enabling more women to thrive in an AI-powered economy and shape the workforce of tomorrow”.

This initiative also reflects Microsoft’s long-term commitment to enhance women workforce participation in digital economy and aligns with the government’s mission of creating equitable access to future-ready skills. The program is designed to expand digital career pathways for women and contribute to a more inclusive technology workforce.

